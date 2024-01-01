Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Sint Maarten

Nearby countries: Saint Kitts and NevisSaint MartinBonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba AnguillaSaint Barthelemy
Map of Sint Maarten

Summary

ASNs
4
IPs
24,438 (15% pingable)
Router IPs
1,323
Hosting IPs
21
Mobile Carriers
VPN Providers
Registry
LACNIC

ASNs in Sint Maarten 4

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS27734New Technologies Group N.V.isp17,408
AS27781SMITCOMS N.V.isp11,008
AS262181Coral Telecom N.V.isp9,472
AS27974Association OCIX (Open Caribbean Internet Exchange)inactive0

Important Routers in Sint Maarten

No Routers detected in Sint Maarten.

Top Cities in Sint Maarten

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Philipsburg23,538130104.28.220.111
Koolbaai7690200.7.37.128
Simson Bay Village680201.220.12.64
Lower Prince’s Quarter480201.220.7.0
Cul de Sac150136.23.23.39

Top Hosting IPs in Sint Maarten

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
200.7.46.2302aitcld.com
200.7.46.1422ilttsxm.com
190.102.26.2212hollywoodcasino.sx
200.7.32.2432newtechgrp.net
201.220.15.2301zabala.org
200.7.47.181fwvlaun.com
131.161.86.71stemhelpsxm.com
168.0.85.361sls.sx
201.220.7.211hibiscusspasxm.com
168.0.85.2501hcls.online
201.220.15.2351fiu-sxm.net
201.220.15.2261sazsxm.com
168.0.85.2361hcls.live
200.7.47.321stctrust.com
200.7.45.661szv.sx
200.7.37.1181ota-belairbeach.com
200.0.22.61ocix.org
200.7.38.1741hcls.online

Mobile Carriers in Sint Maarten

No Mobile Carriers detected in Sint Maarten.

Top VPN Providers in Sint Maarten

No VPNs detected in Sint Maarten.

