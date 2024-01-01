ASNs in Sint Maarten — 4
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS27734
|New Technologies Group N.V.
|isp
|17,408
|AS27781
|SMITCOMS N.V.
|isp
|11,008
|AS262181
|Coral Telecom N.V.
|isp
|9,472
|AS27974
|Association OCIX (Open Caribbean Internet Exchange)
|inactive
|0
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|4
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|24,438 (15% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|1,323
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|21
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|—
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|LACNIC
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Philipsburg
|23,538
|1
|30
|104.28.220.111
|Koolbaai
|769
|0
|200.7.37.128
|Simson Bay Village
|68
|0
|201.220.12.64
|Lower Prince’s Quarter
|48
|0
|201.220.7.0
|Cul de Sac
|15
|0
|136.23.23.39
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|200.7.46.230
|2
|aitcld.com
|200.7.46.142
|2
|ilttsxm.com
|190.102.26.221
|2
|hollywoodcasino.sx
|200.7.32.243
|2
|newtechgrp.net
|201.220.15.230
|1
|zabala.org
|200.7.47.18
|1
|fwvlaun.com
|131.161.86.7
|1
|stemhelpsxm.com
|168.0.85.36
|1
|sls.sx
|201.220.7.21
|1
|hibiscusspasxm.com
|168.0.85.250
|1
|hcls.online
|201.220.15.235
|1
|fiu-sxm.net
|201.220.15.226
|1
|sazsxm.com
|168.0.85.236
|1
|hcls.live
|200.7.47.32
|1
|stctrust.com
|200.7.45.66
|1
|szv.sx
|200.7.37.118
|1
|ota-belairbeach.com
|200.0.22.6
|1
|ocix.org
|200.7.38.174
|1
|hcls.online