Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda

Nearby countries: GuadeloupeSaint Kitts and NevisBonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba MontserratSaint Barthelemy
Map of Antigua and Barbuda

Summary

ASNs
18
IPs
39,657 (14% pingable)
Router IPs
245
Hosting IPs
94
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
Registry
ARIN

ASNs in Antigua and Barbuda 18

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS39102Global Network Management Incisp37,376
AS39598Global Network Management Incisp19,200
AS31500Global Network Management Inchosting10,752
AS396304Antigua Wireless ventures Ltdisp6,656
AS11594APUAisp4,096
AS19246Antigua Computer Technology Co. Ltd.business3,840
AS53312Sunvale Inc.hosting512
AS399478St. John's Cooperative Credit Union Ltdbusiness256
AS398228Antigua Wireless ventures Ltdisp256
AS397529Pegasus Technologies Incbusiness256
AS50952DataIXinactive0
AS44720Global Network Management Incinactive0
AS401301Pegasus Technologies Incinactive0
AS401034ABIXinactive0
AS401028Pegasus Technologies Incinactive0
AS398723The Government of Antigua and Barbudainactive0
AS35550Global Network Management Incinactive0
AS11229Sunvale Inc.inactive0

Important Routers in Antigua and Barbuda

IP Address City ASN
76.76.186.242Saint John’sAS11139
76.76.186.246Saint John’sAS11139
209.59.90.178Saint John’sAS11139
76.76.186.238Saint John’sAS11139
76.76.186.234Saint John’sAS11139
209.59.90.72Saint John’sAS11139
76.76.186.171Saint John’sAS11139
170.39.108.1Saint John’sAS11594
209.59.90.104Saint John’sAS11139
209.59.90.116Saint John’sAS11139
199.189.112.165Saint John’sAS11139
63.143.109.221Saint John’sAS396304
69.57.243.2Saint John’sAS11139
204.14.251.66Saint John’sAS396304
208.66.49.66Saint John’sAS396304
209.59.90.74Saint John’sAS11139
209.59.90.84Saint John’sAS11139
209.59.88.9Saint John’sAS11139
209.59.90.75Saint John’sAS11139
209.59.90.106Saint John’sAS11139
76.76.184.230Saint John’sAS11139
209.59.90.69Saint John’sAS11139
208.83.80.134Saint John’sAS11594
209.59.96.120Saint John’sAS11139
209.59.96.81Saint John’sAS11139

Top Cities in Antigua and Barbuda

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Saint John’s36,365495104.193.196.0
Carlisle1,56839104.193.199.0
Potters Village7740203.161.176.0
Piggotts2560205.217.254.128
All Saints256069.57.227.0
Cedar Grove16811209.59.89.128
Codrington13011206.214.0.0
Freetown128069.50.73.128
English Harbour Town120208.66.54.132

Top Hosting IPs in Antigua and Barbuda

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
208.0.228.24213funandgamesworld.com
199.189.115.1695funnyindustry.net
23.132.144.304abix.ag
204.14.248.1723digicelsecurityeye.com
63.143.86.1413photography.ag
63.143.86.1403wnc.ag
104.193.198.2123goldfigure.ai
63.143.86.1062brysonsgroup.com
69.50.64.912actol.net
204.14.248.72caribcable.com
205.214.204.1012sknfatca.site
69.50.66.932act2000.net
204.14.248.2022teryn.ai
199.189.115.882hdlservices.com
199.48.204.102gamingsupport.ag
209.59.92.232sk-lms1.com
203.161.176.32888bodog.com
208.0.228.2431intertops.ag
203.161.176.2151bodoggirls.com
104.193.198.1301lccuportal.com
203.161.176.2521bodogfc.com
203.161.176.15318bodog.com
203.161.176.2141bodogpromos.com
203.161.176.2131bodogfight.com
209.59.116.2301dneca.com

Mobile Carriers in Antigua and Barbuda 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
APUA768208.83.82.0
Digicel76863.143.105.0

Top VPN Providers in Antigua and Barbuda

No VPNs detected in Antigua and Barbuda.

