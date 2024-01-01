ASNs in Antigua and Barbuda — 18
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS39102
|Global Network Management Inc
|isp
|37,376
|AS39598
|Global Network Management Inc
|isp
|19,200
|AS31500
|Global Network Management Inc
|hosting
|10,752
|AS396304
|Antigua Wireless ventures Ltd
|isp
|6,656
|AS11594
|APUA
|isp
|4,096
|AS19246
|Antigua Computer Technology Co. Ltd.
|business
|3,840
|AS53312
|Sunvale Inc.
|hosting
|512
|AS399478
|St. John's Cooperative Credit Union Ltd
|business
|256
|AS398228
|Antigua Wireless ventures Ltd
|isp
|256
|AS397529
|Pegasus Technologies Inc
|business
|256
|AS50952
|DataIX
|inactive
|0
|AS44720
|Global Network Management Inc
|inactive
|0
|AS401301
|Pegasus Technologies Inc
|inactive
|0
|AS401034
|ABIX
|inactive
|0
|AS401028
|Pegasus Technologies Inc
|inactive
|0
|AS398723
|The Government of Antigua and Barbuda
|inactive
|0
|AS35550
|Global Network Management Inc
|inactive
|0
|AS11229
|Sunvale Inc.
|inactive
|0