ASNs in Guadeloupe — 10
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS21351
|Canal + Telecom SAS
|isp
|206,080
|AS36511
|Dauphin Telecom Guadeloupe
|isp
|7,168
|AS17149
|Global Caribbean Network
|business
|2,048
|AS63351
|Southern Caribbean Fiber
|isp
|512
|AS29837
|ST BARTH TELECOM
|isp
|512
|AS7444
|Systel S.A.R.L.
|inactive
|0
|AS401198
|Global Caribbean Network
|inactive
|0
|AS397385
|Auto Guadeloupe Investissement
|inactive
|0
|AS395470
|Harvey's Tech Services
|inactive
|0
|AS212775
|Guadeloupe Digital SAS
|isp
|0