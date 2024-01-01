Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Guadeloupe

Guadeloupe

Nearby countries: MartiniqueAntigua and BarbudaDominicaSaint Kitts and NevisMontserrat
Map of Guadeloupe

Summary

ASNs
10
IPs
202,475 (10% pingable)
Router IPs
538
Hosting IPs
171
Mobile Carriers
VPN Providers
Registry
ARIN

ASNs in Guadeloupe 10

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS21351Canal + Telecom SASisp206,080
AS36511Dauphin Telecom Guadeloupeisp7,168
AS17149Global Caribbean Networkbusiness2,048
AS63351Southern Caribbean Fiberisp512
AS29837ST BARTH TELECOMisp512
AS7444Systel S.A.R.L.inactive0
AS401198Global Caribbean Networkinactive0
AS397385Auto Guadeloupe Investissementinactive0
AS395470Harvey's Tech Servicesinactive0
AS212775Guadeloupe Digital SASisp0

Important Routers in Guadeloupe

IP Address City ASN
5.187.120.1Baie-MahaultAS21351
5.187.103.2Baie-MahaultAS21351
5.187.103.6Baie-MahaultAS21351
5.187.120.54Baie-MahaultAS21351
5.187.115.1Baie-MahaultAS21351
5.187.103.38Baie-MahaultAS21351
95.138.122.0Baie-MahaultAS21351
95.138.122.63Baie-MahaultAS21351
93.121.162.86Baie-MahaultAS21351
95.138.122.57Baie-MahaultAS21351
95.138.122.3Baie-MahaultAS21351
5.187.103.129Baie-MahaultAS21351
213.16.24.101Baie-MahaultAS21351
93.121.162.96Baie-MahaultAS21351
95.138.120.65Baie-MahaultAS21351
93.121.160.193Baie-MahaultAS21351
95.138.123.17Baie-MahaultAS21351
5.187.116.29Baie-MahaultAS21351
213.188.171.136Baie-MahaultAS21351
95.138.127.49Baie-MahaultAS21351
213.188.171.152Baie-MahaultAS21351
93.121.160.14Baie-MahaultAS21351
95.138.127.50Baie-MahaultAS21351
213.188.184.205Baie-MahaultAS21351
213.188.171.153Baie-MahaultAS21351

Top Cities in Guadeloupe

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Baie-Mahault108,6253521104.250.27.0
Les Abymes77,930210136.23.23.41
Pointe-à-Pitre14,76414104.28.109.59
Basse-Terre3120140.248.56.86
Bouillante2640139.177.156.0
Morne-à-l'Eau1440194.3.170.64
Le Gosier800166.63.17.224
Lamentin680194.3.168.240
Petit-Bourg560194.3.168.208
Sainte-Rose530194.3.168.16

Top Hosting IPs in Guadeloupe

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
81.248.164.15tmacaraibes.com
81.248.164.534seainnovations.fr
213.16.2.654kawomu.com
5.187.124.1814groupe-lacour.gp
193.251.160.604sgantilles.com
213.188.172.774hertz.mq
5.187.126.1454novegp.com
5.187.126.573antilles.solutions
5.187.106.2143etudesetformations.com
81.248.29.523hors2prod.com
81.248.30.563c2jregie.com
5.187.122.1413pdk.mq
213.188.160.72automartinique.com
81.248.4.462piecesautos.pro
81.248.25.252ncrantilles.com
94.124.155.362cancerguyane.fr
95.138.127.1942t-a-o.fr
81.248.22.1092medlib.eu
90.15.24.852itandem.fr
5.187.122.2322aec-sarl.com
95.138.125.2092sokandis.fr
5.187.127.2052datacenter-guadeloupe.com
5.187.110.692ged-capesterredemariegalante.fr
217.109.85.202gmagpe.com
94.124.155.2302idmail-ag.fr

Mobile Carriers in Guadeloupe

No Mobile Carriers detected in Guadeloupe.

Top VPN Providers in Guadeloupe

No VPNs detected in Guadeloupe.

