ASNs in Guinea-Bissau — 2
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS37559
|Orange Bissau
|isp
|4,096
|AS327769
|Spacetel - Guine-Bissau
|isp
|1,536
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|2
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|8,846 (6% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|29
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|3
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|2
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|AFRINIC
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|197.214.83.254
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.89.45
|Bissau
|AS37559
|154.73.62.190
|Bissau
|AS327769
|197.214.89.47
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.92.82
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.86.134
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.89.15
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.89.31
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.86.84
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.89.18
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.86.98
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.89.12
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.89.53
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.87.234
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.89.17
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.89.27
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.89.29
|Bissau
|AS37559
|154.73.61.254
|Bissau
|AS327769
|197.214.89.54
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.89.64
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.89.58
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.89.33
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.89.9
|Bissau
|AS37559
|197.214.89.20
|Bissau
|AS37559
|154.73.61.253
|Bissau
|AS327769
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Bissau
|8,846
|2
|29
|102.219.174.0
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|154.73.61.10
|3
|mercado.gratis
|Carrier
|IP Address Count
|Example IP Address
|MTN Areeba
|512
|102.219.174.0
|Orange
|512
|197.214.90.0