Guinea-Bissau

Nearby countries: MaliSenegalGuineaSierra LeoneGambia
Map of Guinea-Bissau

Summary

ASNs
2
IPs
8,846 (6% pingable)
Router IPs
29
Hosting IPs
3
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Guinea-Bissau 2

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS37559Orange Bissauisp4,096
AS327769Spacetel - Guine-Bissauisp1,536

Important Routers in Guinea-Bissau

IP Address City ASN
197.214.83.254BissauAS37559
197.214.89.45BissauAS37559
154.73.62.190BissauAS327769
197.214.89.47BissauAS37559
197.214.92.82BissauAS37559
197.214.86.134BissauAS37559
197.214.89.15BissauAS37559
197.214.89.31BissauAS37559
197.214.86.84BissauAS37559
197.214.89.18BissauAS37559
197.214.86.98BissauAS37559
197.214.89.12BissauAS37559
197.214.89.53BissauAS37559
197.214.87.234BissauAS37559
197.214.89.17BissauAS37559
197.214.89.27BissauAS37559
197.214.89.29BissauAS37559
154.73.61.254BissauAS327769
197.214.89.54BissauAS37559
197.214.89.64BissauAS37559
197.214.89.58BissauAS37559
197.214.89.33BissauAS37559
197.214.89.9BissauAS37559
197.214.89.20BissauAS37559
154.73.61.253BissauAS327769

Top Cities in Guinea-Bissau

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Bissau8,846229102.219.174.0

Top Hosting IPs in Guinea-Bissau

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
154.73.61.103mercado.gratis

Mobile Carriers in Guinea-Bissau 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
MTN Areeba512102.219.174.0
Orange512197.214.90.0

Top VPN Providers in Guinea-Bissau

No VPNs detected in Guinea-Bissau.

