ASNs in Puerto Rico — 115
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS10396
|DATACOM CARIBE, INC.
|isp
|270,336
|AS11992
|Liberty Mobile Puerto Rico Inc.
|isp
|94,976
|AS16649
|Interamerican University of Puerto Rico
|education
|65,792
|AS5786
|University of Puerto Rico
|education
|65,536
|AS21559
|OSNET Wireless
|isp
|37,120
|AS14979
|Aeronet Wireless
|isp
|29,184
|AS23114
|Critical Hub Networks
|isp
|24,576
|AS11367
|WorldNet Telecommunications, LLC
|isp
|22,272
|AS18895
|Nustream Communications
|hosting
|16,640
|AS53764
|DM Wireless LLC
|isp
|15,360
|AS30526
|Neptuno Media, Inc.
|isp
|8,192
|AS20372
|Office of Management and Budget
|government
|8,192
|AS62627
|WorldNet Telecommunications, LLC
|isp
|7,424
|AS40414
|Optivon, Inc.
|isp
|6,656
|AS6208
|FiberX
|isp
|4,864
|AS62913
|SpeedyNet
|isp
|4,608
|AS396055
|FiberX
|isp
|4,096
|AS393573
|Fuse Telecom LLC
|isp
|4,096
|AS46868
|VPNET INC
|isp
|3,584
|AS36435
|M.S. Wifi Zone Inc.
|isp
|3,584