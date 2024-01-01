Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Puerto Rico

Nearby countries: Dominican RepublicU.S. Virgin IslandsBritish Virgin IslandsBonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba Anguilla
Map of Puerto Rico

Summary

ASNs
115
IPs
1,159,265 (13% pingable)
Router IPs
86,279
Hosting IPs
1,747
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
1
Registry
ARIN

ASNs in Puerto Rico 115

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS10396DATACOM CARIBE, INC.isp270,336
AS11992Liberty Mobile Puerto Rico Inc.isp94,976
AS16649Interamerican University of Puerto Ricoeducation65,792
AS5786University of Puerto Ricoeducation65,536
AS21559OSNET Wirelessisp37,120
AS14979Aeronet Wirelessisp29,184
AS23114Critical Hub Networksisp24,576
AS11367WorldNet Telecommunications, LLCisp22,272
AS18895Nustream Communicationshosting16,640
AS53764DM Wireless LLCisp15,360
AS30526Neptuno Media, Inc.isp8,192
AS20372Office of Management and Budgetgovernment8,192
AS62627WorldNet Telecommunications, LLCisp7,424
AS40414Optivon, Inc.isp6,656
AS6208FiberXisp4,864
AS62913SpeedyNetisp4,608
AS396055FiberXisp4,096
AS393573Fuse Telecom LLCisp4,096
AS46868VPNET INCisp3,584
AS36435M.S. Wifi Zone Inc.isp3,584

Important Routers in Puerto Rico

IP Address City ASN
24.139.179.81San JuanAS14638
24.139.179.83San JuanAS14638
24.139.121.38San JuanAS14638
24.139.121.39San JuanAS14638
24.139.143.114MayagüezAS14638
196.12.170.161San JuanAS11367
67.230.96.165San JuanAS23520
196.12.170.53San JuanAS11367
24.41.161.174San JuanAS14638
196.12.161.98San JuanAS11367
74.119.26.73San JuanAS21559
74.119.26.65San JuanAS21559
196.12.161.97San JuanAS11367
74.119.26.93San JuanAS21559
67.230.96.33San JuanAS23520
24.139.93.38MayagüezAS14638
24.171.212.58San JuanAS14638
24.171.212.25San JuanAS14638
162.244.16.74MocaAS62913
154.64.223.239GuaynaboAS6208
76.72.246.138San JuanAS30526
76.72.246.210San JuanAS30526
24.171.212.38San JuanAS14638
76.72.246.154San JuanAS30526
24.171.212.130MayagüezAS14638

Top Cities in Puerto Rico

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Mayagüez445,360182,538100.236.110.0
San Juan422,050472,598100.236.100.0
Humacao30,015858100.236.162.0
Bayamón22,798949100.236.149.0
Carolina22,1281157100.236.10.0
Caguas18,077824100.236.180.128
Dorado17,466427139.60.181.144
Ponce17,156518100.236.136.0
Guaynabo14,75413240100.237.126.0
Arecibo11,868422100.236.124.0

Top Hosting IPs in Puerto Rico

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
64.62.247.41231skorproductions.com
24.139.71.10869adidasle.com
208.0.49.16043segurosauto.com
196.42.8.4542mykoqui.net
23.171.144.19026nailsathomepr.com
199.91.78.15819jtainc.net
173.228.207.12119mirandaandsons.com
23.144.104.1216cestaticket.com.ve
199.255.116.1511xsn.net
192.107.111.21111medicalcardsystem.info
38.27.96.2301022877.com
38.27.101.7410foisonth.com
216.24.51.20110net-fiber.net
206.248.95.859itaconcorporation.com
23.249.134.1239poncecaribbean.com
196.12.161.118icepr.com
65.23.208.238latinogaming.org
67.230.86.2427phscollect.net
70.35.129.147accesodirectopr.com
64.178.214.507popular.com.pr
70.35.142.267zaprici.com
196.32.154.1377grupopraico.com
70.35.129.347sulmepr.com
74.85.156.97puertoricowireless.com
38.27.99.18605077.net

Mobile Carriers in Puerto Rico 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Claro21,760173.228.198.0
T-Mobile2,048172.59.16.0
Liberty2,04865.38.213.0
Open Mobile25667.215.109.0

Top VPN Providers in Puerto Rico

Provider pr based VPN IPs Example IP Address
Surfshark445.139.253.3

