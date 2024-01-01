ASNs in U.S. Virgin Islands — 12
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS14434
|VI POWERNET, LLC
|isp
|65,792
|AS20243
|University of the Virgin Islands
|education
|65,536
|AS22581
|Broadband VI, LLC
|isp
|6,400
|AS393275
|Virgin Islands Next Generation Network
|isp
|4,096
|AS400099
|Alliance Data Services LLC
|business
|512
|AS400741
|ADM Technologies, Inc.
|isp
|256
|AS13687
|Love City Community Network
|business
|256
|AS6572
|Octagon Consultants Int'l Inc.
|inactive
|0
|AS53248
|Limetree Bay Holdings, LLC
|inactive
|0
|AS399963
|Virgin Islands Department of Education
|inactive
|0
|AS393785
|VI Technical Services
|inactive
|0
|AS32085
|Broadband VI, LLC
|inactive
|0