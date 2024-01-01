Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

U.S. Virgin Islands

Nearby countries: Puerto RicoSaint MartinBritish Virgin IslandsBonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba Anguilla
Map of U.S. Virgin Islands

Summary

ASNs
12
IPs
134,802 (7% pingable)
Router IPs
198
Hosting IPs
50
Mobile Carriers
1
VPN Providers
Registry
ARIN

ASNs in U.S. Virgin Islands 12

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS14434VI POWERNET, LLCisp65,792
AS20243University of the Virgin Islandseducation65,536
AS22581Broadband VI, LLCisp6,400
AS393275Virgin Islands Next Generation Networkisp4,096
AS400099Alliance Data Services LLCbusiness512
AS400741ADM Technologies, Inc.isp256
AS13687Love City Community Networkbusiness256
AS6572Octagon Consultants Int'l Inc.inactive0
AS53248Limetree Bay Holdings, LLCinactive0
AS399963Virgin Islands Department of Educationinactive0
AS393785VI Technical Servicesinactive0
AS32085Broadband VI, LLCinactive0

Important Routers in U.S. Virgin Islands

IP Address City ASN
66.248.175.60Charlotte AmalieAS14434
209.221.192.133Charlotte AmalieAS14434
66.248.175.59Charlotte AmalieAS14434
209.221.192.134Charlotte AmalieAS14434
66.248.160.50Charlotte AmalieAS14434
66.248.191.61Saint CroixAS14434
66.248.191.60Saint CroixAS14434
66.248.160.51Charlotte AmalieAS14434
66.248.191.241Charlotte AmalieAS14434
66.248.191.253Charlotte AmalieAS14434
208.84.198.225Charlotte AmalieAS22581
204.8.67.14Charlotte AmalieAS22581
204.8.67.10Charlotte AmalieAS22581
208.84.198.85Saint CroixAS22581
204.8.67.2Charlotte AmalieAS22581
208.84.198.22Saint CroixAS22581
67.211.240.10Charlotte AmalieAS14434
66.248.191.140Charlotte AmalieAS14434
66.248.191.49Saint CroixAS14434
208.84.198.82Saint CroixAS22581
66.248.191.242Charlotte AmalieAS14434
209.221.192.135Charlotte AmalieAS14434
66.248.184.114Charlotte AmalieAS14434
66.248.183.2Charlotte AmalieAS14434
66.248.176.142Charlotte AmalieAS14434

Top Cities in U.S. Virgin Islands

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Charlotte Amalie127,4046143104.192.184.0
Saint Croix5,15233612.204.8.16
Christiansted1,1730172.84.233.128
Cruz Bay1,073114162.247.24.224

Top Hosting IPs in U.S. Virgin Islands

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
66.248.160.855vipowernet.net
208.84.197.2344broadband.vi
208.84.198.1753vikidney.center
209.221.218.1312condosatmammoth.com
66.248.180.2272vimail.net
199.77.135.2412caribuildvi.com
199.77.134.851yourdnsprovider.net
208.84.199.521crownmanagementvi.com
66.248.168.851usvidoj.vi
208.50.124.2431coosemansboston.com
209.221.196.481poolspa.com
204.8.64.2431hurstvilaw.com
66.248.177.341wireit.org
208.30.116.131sail-away.org
208.50.124.2541usviking.com
66.185.32.851viyavi.net
66.248.163.1371seaborneonline.com
209.221.205.211053kiisfm.com
208.84.198.181mmcvi.com
172.84.252.1131lis3guys.com
209.221.196.661frameworksconstructioninc.com
67.211.240.71doe.vi
66.248.174.481mazdavi.com
67.211.240.141vide.vi
172.84.208.1451pristarnetworks.com

Mobile Carriers in U.S. Virgin Islands 1

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Viya25666.248.174.0

Top VPN Providers in U.S. Virgin Islands

No VPNs detected in U.S. Virgin Islands.

