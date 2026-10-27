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Report · RPKI

RPKI now protects 65.0% of the world's IPv4 address space

Live data · updated regularly

Data as of Sep 28, 2026

Up from 53.1% a year earlier. RPKI lets the holder of a block of IP addresses publish a signed record of which networks may announce it, so everyone else can reject announcements that don’t match. The map shades each country by the share of its routed IPv4 addresses in routes that pass that check. Pick a year, or find a country to see how it moved. IPinfo tracks the RPKI status of every routed prefix in its RPKI data. For the share of routes rather than addresses, read our October 2026 analysis, RPKI now protects 70% of Internet routes.

World 65.0%

  • Under 35%
  • 35–50%
  • 50–65%
  • 65–80%
  • 80–100%
  • No data

World

65.0% of 3.15B routed IPv4 addresses on Sep 28, 2026

RPKI-valid
2,044,209,568
65.0%
RPKI-invalid
2,405,813
0.08%
No ROA
1,098,642,719
34.9%
Share in RPKI-valid routes for World, by year
Sep 28ValidChange
202447.9%
202553.1%+5.2 pts
202665.0%+11.9 pts
The numbers

A year of RPKI in four figures

Comparing Sep 28, 2025 with Sep 28, 2026.

World

65.0%

up from 53.1% · IPv4 addresses in RPKI-valid routes

Countries improved

118

of 177 countries and territories · 11 fell

Largest gain

China

3.7% → 83.0%

Largest gap

United States

650.6M addresses unprotected

Biggest movers

China, Egypt and Kazakhstan moved most

Percentage-point change in the share of each country's IPv4 addresses in RPKI-valid routes, Sep 28, 2025 to Sep 28, 2026. Countries and territories with at least 1M routed IPv4 addresses.

  1. China+79.3 points, 3.7% to 83.0%
  2. Egypt+75.6 points, 23.0% to 98.6%
  3. Kazakhstan+67.9 points, 15.8% to 83.6%
  4. Mexico+40.3 points, 37.3% to 77.6%
  5. Kenya+30.3 points, 52.5% to 82.8%
  6. Luxembourg+27.7 points, 51.1% to 78.8%
  7. Nigeria+26.8 points, 38.4% to 65.2%
  8. South Africa+22.3 points, 37.7% to 59.9%
  9. Morocco+19.7 points, 0.3% to 20.0%
  10. Thailand+13.6 points, 76.1% to 89.7%
  11. Côte d'Ivoire−0.7 points, 96.8% to 96.2%
  12. Indonesia−3.5 points, 88.8% to 85.3%
  13. Mauritius−24.9 points, 94.0% to 69.0%
Unprotected space

United States holds 59% of the world's unprotected IPv4 space

On Sep 28, 2026, 1.1B routed IPv4 addresses were not in RPKI-valid routes. The top 4 hold 78% of them.

  1. United States650.6M
  2. South Korea106.93M
  3. China48.66M
  4. Brazil48.4M
  5. Japan32.37M
  6. Italy26.36M
  7. Russia18.56M
  8. United Kingdom15.98M
  9. Canada14.65M
  10. Germany13.33M

26% of the world’s unprotected IPv4 addresses belong to the US Department of Defense: 283.78M addresses, none of them in RPKI-valid routes.

United States, unprotected, by network type

Government
319.79M
49%
Internet providers
197.08M
30%
Universities
54.11M
8%
Other businesses
53.39M
8%
Hosting and cloud
24.66M
4%
Unknown
1.57M
<1%

Without the Department of Defense, the United States would be at 62% instead of 48%.

Sep 28, 2026 · Network types from IPinfo ASN data · Department of Defense = AS749, AS721, AS56, AS306, AS1540

Country ranking

Every country, ranked by coverage

Share of each country's routed IPv4 addresses in RPKI-valid routes. Sort by any column, or narrow the list to larger networks.

90 countries and territories

Share of each country's IPv4 addresses in RPKI-valid routes
#2024–26
1Taiwan34.97M99.0%99.4%+0.4 pts0.01%
2Bolivia1.19M92.0%99.3%+7.3 pts0.00%
3Vietnam16.42M98.6%98.7%+0.1 pts0.00%
4Iran10.24M98.2%98.6%+0.4 pts0.09%
5Egypt23.86M23.0%98.6%+75.6 pts0.00%
6Oman1.01M94.7%98.3%+3.6 pts0.00%
7Saudi Arabia11.21M98.0%98.3%+0.2 pts0.03%
8Bangladesh1.94M98.3%98.2%−0.2 pts0.36%
9United Arab Emirates5.71M97.9%98.2%+0.3 pts0.17%
10Türkiye16.27M97.5%97.9%+0.4 pts0.05%
11Portugal6.88M97.5%97.7%+0.1 pts0.00%
12Panama1.75M96.0%97.3%+1.3 pts0.00%
13Colombia17.15M96.7%97.3%+0.6 pts0.04%
14Philippines6.44M96.5%97.1%+0.6 pts0.04%
15Venezuela6.83M87.6%97.1%+9.5 pts0.00%
16Moldova1.16M96.3%96.9%+0.7 pts0.51%
17Ecuador2.43M95.2%96.7%+1.4 pts0.02%
18Malaysia7.43M94.6%96.4%+1.7 pts0.01%
19Israel8.42M95.5%96.3%+0.8 pts0.09%
20Pakistan5.58M94.5%96.2%+1.7 pts0.09%
21Côte d'Ivoire1.28M96.8%96.2%−0.7 pts0.00%
22Greece5.74M94.2%95.9%+1.7 pts0.00%
23Czechia8.34M92.0%95.8%+3.9 pts0.05%
24Ireland15.03M95.3%95.5%+0.2 pts0.00%
25Uruguay2.48M94.9%95.2%+0.4 pts0.00%
26Costa Rica2.26M94.6%95.0%+0.4 pts0.19%
27Chile9.51M93.9%94.5%+0.6 pts0.03%
28Estonia1.58M88.7%94.4%+5.7 pts0.03%
29Bulgaria4.07M92.4%94.0%+1.5 pts0.17%
30Spain34.65M90.1%93.5%+3.4 pts0.02%
31Romania6.58M88.4%93.4%+5.0 pts0.02%
32Denmark12.17M90.7%93.3%+2.5 pts0.00%
33Slovenia2.6M93.1%93.2%+0.2 pts0.02%
34France74.77M91.4%92.2%+0.7 pts0.01%
35Belarus1.78M90.9%91.8%+0.9 pts0.04%
36Netherlands47.88M88.2%91.7%+3.5 pts0.17%
37Latvia1.99M90.9%91.1%+0.2 pts0.09%
38Lithuania2.81M87.4%90.7%+3.3 pts0.04%
39Qatar1.3M89.4%90.2%+0.8 pts0.00%
40Germany133.18M87.2%90.0%+2.8 pts0.03%
41Poland20.03M88.4%89.9%+1.5 pts0.03%
42Thailand9.66M76.1%89.7%+13.6 pts0.02%
43Georgia1.26M88.9%89.5%+0.6 pts0.00%
44Hungary5.81M86.4%89.1%+2.8 pts0.00%
45Dominican Republic2.06M80.6%88.7%+8.1 pts0.06%
46Singapore16.69M85.5%88.6%+3.1 pts0.09%
47Argentina18.99M86.5%88.1%+1.6 pts0.01%
48India41.02M84.2%87.5%+3.2 pts0.12%
49Belgium11.9M86.6%87.3%+0.7 pts0.00%
50Serbia2.23M85.9%87.2%+1.2 pts0.02%
51Switzerland16.57M84.6%87.0%+2.3 pts0.02%
52Paraguay1.24M84.9%85.9%+0.9 pts2.43%
53Indonesia13.49M88.8%85.3%−3.5 pts0.16%
54Norway15.03M74.4%84.9%+10.6 pts0.01%
55Finland13.92M83.0%83.9%+0.9 pts0.03%
56Kazakhstan3.31M15.8%83.6%+67.9 pts0.02%
57Sweden27.83M82.1%83.2%+1.1 pts0.03%
58China286.13M3.7%83.0%+79.3 pts0.07%
59Kenya4.86M52.5%82.8%+30.3 pts0.01%
60Kuwait1.76M81.4%82.3%+0.9 pts0.00%
61Japan173.5M74.9%81.3%+6.4 pts0.02%
62Hong Kong23.79M74.0%80.6%+6.6 pts0.82%
63Croatia2.37M80.1%80.2%+0.2 pts0.00%
64Ghana1.53M80.6%80.1%−0.5 pts0.03%
65Austria10.78M77.5%79.6%+2.1 pts0.03%
66United Kingdom77.02M71.7%79.3%+7.6 pts0.13%
67Luxembourg1.24M51.1%78.8%+27.7 pts0.04%
68Mexico25.17M37.3%77.6%+40.3 pts0.02%
69Slovakia2.73M76.1%76.8%+0.7 pts0.00%
70Australia46.92M74.7%76.6%+1.9 pts0.01%
71Canada59.27M67.9%75.3%+7.4 pts0.01%
72New Zealand5.61M71.6%74.1%+2.5 pts0.09%
73Peru3.65M68.8%73.5%+4.7 pts0.04%
74Syria1.23M68.5%69.3%+0.8 pts0.00%
75Mauritius1.87M94.0%69.0%−24.9 pts0.00%
76Ukraine8.65M67.9%68.4%+0.5 pts0.16%
77Angola1.17M66.5%67.3%+0.8 pts0.00%
78Nigeria2.53M38.4%65.2%+26.8 pts0.00%
79South Africa26.01M37.7%59.9%+22.3 pts0.03%
80Russia43.89M56.5%57.7%+1.3 pts0.03%
81Italy54.98M52.0%52.1%0.0 pts0.00%
82United States1.25B42.5%47.9%+5.4 pts0.11%
83Brazil82.45M37.8%41.3%+3.5 pts0.03%
84Uganda1.2M16.7%21.1%+4.4 pts0.00%
85Morocco12.28M0.3%20.0%+19.7 pts0.01%
86Puerto Rico1.15M11.2%13.7%+2.5 pts0.00%
87Zambia1.66M8.5%8.8%+0.3 pts0.00%
88Algeria4.76M6.4%6.5%+0.1 pts0.00%
89South Korea111.29M4.0%3.9%0.0 pts0.02%
90Tunisia7.8M0.1%0.1%0.0 pts0.00%

Invalid is the share of addresses in routes that fail the check (wrong origin or too specific) on Sep 28, 2026. The rest is not covered by any ROA.

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