RPKI now protects 65.0% of the world's IPv4 address space
Live data · updated regularly
Data as of Sep 28, 2026
Up from 53.1% a year earlier. RPKI lets the holder of a block of IP addresses publish a signed record of which networks may announce it, so everyone else can reject announcements that don’t match. The map shades each country by the share of its routed IPv4 addresses in routes that pass that check. Pick a year, or find a country to see how it moved. IPinfo tracks the RPKI status of every routed prefix in its RPKI data. For the share of routes rather than addresses, read our October 2026 analysis, RPKI now protects 70% of Internet routes.
World 65.0%
- Under 35%
- 35–50%
- 50–65%
- 65–80%
- 80–100%
- No data
World
65.0% of 3.15B routed IPv4 addresses on Sep 28, 2026
- RPKI-valid
- 2,044,209,568
- 65.0%
- RPKI-invalid
- 2,405,813
- 0.08%
- No ROA
- 1,098,642,719
- 34.9%
|Sep 28
|Valid
|Change
|2024
|47.9%
|2025
|53.1%
|+5.2 pts
|2026
|65.0%
|+11.9 pts
A year of RPKI in four figures
Comparing Sep 28, 2025 with Sep 28, 2026.
World
65.0%
up from 53.1% · IPv4 addresses in RPKI-valid routes
Countries improved
118
of 177 countries and territories · 11 fell
Largest gain
China
3.7% → 83.0%
Largest gap
United States
650.6M addresses unprotected
China, Egypt and Kazakhstan moved most
Percentage-point change in the share of each country's IPv4 addresses in RPKI-valid routes, Sep 28, 2025 to Sep 28, 2026. Countries and territories with at least 1M routed IPv4 addresses.
- China+79.3 points, 3.7% to 83.0%
- Egypt+75.6 points, 23.0% to 98.6%
- Kazakhstan+67.9 points, 15.8% to 83.6%
- Mexico+40.3 points, 37.3% to 77.6%
- Kenya+30.3 points, 52.5% to 82.8%
- Luxembourg+27.7 points, 51.1% to 78.8%
- Nigeria+26.8 points, 38.4% to 65.2%
- South Africa+22.3 points, 37.7% to 59.9%
- Morocco+19.7 points, 0.3% to 20.0%
- Thailand+13.6 points, 76.1% to 89.7%
- Côte d'Ivoire−0.7 points, 96.8% to 96.2%
- Indonesia−3.5 points, 88.8% to 85.3%
- Mauritius−24.9 points, 94.0% to 69.0%
United States holds 59% of the world's unprotected IPv4 space
On Sep 28, 2026, 1.1B routed IPv4 addresses were not in RPKI-valid routes. The top 4 hold 78% of them.
- United States650.6M · 59.1%
- South Korea106.93M · 9.7%
- China48.66M · 4.4%
- Brazil48.4M · 4.4%
- Japan32.37M · 2.9%
- Italy26.36M · 2.4%
- Russia18.56M · 1.7%
- United Kingdom15.98M · 1.5%
- Canada14.65M · 1.3%
- Germany13.33M · 1.2%
26% of the world’s unprotected IPv4 addresses belong to the US Department of Defense: 283.78M addresses, none of them in RPKI-valid routes.
United States, unprotected, by network type
- Government
- 319.79M
- 49%
- Internet providers
- 197.08M
- 30%
- Universities
- 54.11M
- 8%
- Other businesses
- 53.39M
- 8%
- Hosting and cloud
- 24.66M
- 4%
- Unknown
- 1.57M
- <1%
Without the Department of Defense, the United States would be at 62% instead of 48%.
Sep 28, 2026 · Network types from IPinfo ASN data · Department of Defense = AS749, AS721, AS56, AS306, AS1540
Every country, ranked by coverage
Share of each country's routed IPv4 addresses in RPKI-valid routes. Sort by any column, or narrow the list to larger networks.
90 countries and territories
|#
|2024–26
|1
|Taiwan
|34.97M
|99.0%
|99.4%
|+0.4 pts
|0.01%
|2
|Bolivia
|1.19M
|92.0%
|99.3%
|+7.3 pts
|0.00%
|3
|Vietnam
|16.42M
|98.6%
|98.7%
|+0.1 pts
|0.00%
|4
|Iran
|10.24M
|98.2%
|98.6%
|+0.4 pts
|0.09%
|5
|Egypt
|23.86M
|23.0%
|98.6%
|+75.6 pts
|0.00%
|6
|Oman
|1.01M
|94.7%
|98.3%
|+3.6 pts
|0.00%
|7
|Saudi Arabia
|11.21M
|98.0%
|98.3%
|+0.2 pts
|0.03%
|8
|Bangladesh
|1.94M
|98.3%
|98.2%
|−0.2 pts
|0.36%
|9
|United Arab Emirates
|5.71M
|97.9%
|98.2%
|+0.3 pts
|0.17%
|10
|Türkiye
|16.27M
|97.5%
|97.9%
|+0.4 pts
|0.05%
|11
|Portugal
|6.88M
|97.5%
|97.7%
|+0.1 pts
|0.00%
|12
|Panama
|1.75M
|96.0%
|97.3%
|+1.3 pts
|0.00%
|13
|Colombia
|17.15M
|96.7%
|97.3%
|+0.6 pts
|0.04%
|14
|Philippines
|6.44M
|96.5%
|97.1%
|+0.6 pts
|0.04%
|15
|Venezuela
|6.83M
|87.6%
|97.1%
|+9.5 pts
|0.00%
|16
|Moldova
|1.16M
|96.3%
|96.9%
|+0.7 pts
|0.51%
|17
|Ecuador
|2.43M
|95.2%
|96.7%
|+1.4 pts
|0.02%
|18
|Malaysia
|7.43M
|94.6%
|96.4%
|+1.7 pts
|0.01%
|19
|Israel
|8.42M
|95.5%
|96.3%
|+0.8 pts
|0.09%
|20
|Pakistan
|5.58M
|94.5%
|96.2%
|+1.7 pts
|0.09%
|21
|Côte d'Ivoire
|1.28M
|96.8%
|96.2%
|−0.7 pts
|0.00%
|22
|Greece
|5.74M
|94.2%
|95.9%
|+1.7 pts
|0.00%
|23
|Czechia
|8.34M
|92.0%
|95.8%
|+3.9 pts
|0.05%
|24
|Ireland
|15.03M
|95.3%
|95.5%
|+0.2 pts
|0.00%
|25
|Uruguay
|2.48M
|94.9%
|95.2%
|+0.4 pts
|0.00%
|26
|Costa Rica
|2.26M
|94.6%
|95.0%
|+0.4 pts
|0.19%
|27
|Chile
|9.51M
|93.9%
|94.5%
|+0.6 pts
|0.03%
|28
|Estonia
|1.58M
|88.7%
|94.4%
|+5.7 pts
|0.03%
|29
|Bulgaria
|4.07M
|92.4%
|94.0%
|+1.5 pts
|0.17%
|30
|Spain
|34.65M
|90.1%
|93.5%
|+3.4 pts
|0.02%
|31
|Romania
|6.58M
|88.4%
|93.4%
|+5.0 pts
|0.02%
|32
|Denmark
|12.17M
|90.7%
|93.3%
|+2.5 pts
|0.00%
|33
|Slovenia
|2.6M
|93.1%
|93.2%
|+0.2 pts
|0.02%
|34
|France
|74.77M
|91.4%
|92.2%
|+0.7 pts
|0.01%
|35
|Belarus
|1.78M
|90.9%
|91.8%
|+0.9 pts
|0.04%
|36
|Netherlands
|47.88M
|88.2%
|91.7%
|+3.5 pts
|0.17%
|37
|Latvia
|1.99M
|90.9%
|91.1%
|+0.2 pts
|0.09%
|38
|Lithuania
|2.81M
|87.4%
|90.7%
|+3.3 pts
|0.04%
|39
|Qatar
|1.3M
|89.4%
|90.2%
|+0.8 pts
|0.00%
|40
|Germany
|133.18M
|87.2%
|90.0%
|+2.8 pts
|0.03%
|41
|Poland
|20.03M
|88.4%
|89.9%
|+1.5 pts
|0.03%
|42
|Thailand
|9.66M
|76.1%
|89.7%
|+13.6 pts
|0.02%
|43
|Georgia
|1.26M
|88.9%
|89.5%
|+0.6 pts
|0.00%
|44
|Hungary
|5.81M
|86.4%
|89.1%
|+2.8 pts
|0.00%
|45
|Dominican Republic
|2.06M
|80.6%
|88.7%
|+8.1 pts
|0.06%
|46
|Singapore
|16.69M
|85.5%
|88.6%
|+3.1 pts
|0.09%
|47
|Argentina
|18.99M
|86.5%
|88.1%
|+1.6 pts
|0.01%
|48
|India
|41.02M
|84.2%
|87.5%
|+3.2 pts
|0.12%
|49
|Belgium
|11.9M
|86.6%
|87.3%
|+0.7 pts
|0.00%
|50
|Serbia
|2.23M
|85.9%
|87.2%
|+1.2 pts
|0.02%
|51
|Switzerland
|16.57M
|84.6%
|87.0%
|+2.3 pts
|0.02%
|52
|Paraguay
|1.24M
|84.9%
|85.9%
|+0.9 pts
|2.43%
|53
|Indonesia
|13.49M
|88.8%
|85.3%
|−3.5 pts
|0.16%
|54
|Norway
|15.03M
|74.4%
|84.9%
|+10.6 pts
|0.01%
|55
|Finland
|13.92M
|83.0%
|83.9%
|+0.9 pts
|0.03%
|56
|Kazakhstan
|3.31M
|15.8%
|83.6%
|+67.9 pts
|0.02%
|57
|Sweden
|27.83M
|82.1%
|83.2%
|+1.1 pts
|0.03%
|58
|China
|286.13M
|3.7%
|83.0%
|+79.3 pts
|0.07%
|59
|Kenya
|4.86M
|52.5%
|82.8%
|+30.3 pts
|0.01%
|60
|Kuwait
|1.76M
|81.4%
|82.3%
|+0.9 pts
|0.00%
|61
|Japan
|173.5M
|74.9%
|81.3%
|+6.4 pts
|0.02%
|62
|Hong Kong
|23.79M
|74.0%
|80.6%
|+6.6 pts
|0.82%
|63
|Croatia
|2.37M
|80.1%
|80.2%
|+0.2 pts
|0.00%
|64
|Ghana
|1.53M
|80.6%
|80.1%
|−0.5 pts
|0.03%
|65
|Austria
|10.78M
|77.5%
|79.6%
|+2.1 pts
|0.03%
|66
|United Kingdom
|77.02M
|71.7%
|79.3%
|+7.6 pts
|0.13%
|67
|Luxembourg
|1.24M
|51.1%
|78.8%
|+27.7 pts
|0.04%
|68
|Mexico
|25.17M
|37.3%
|77.6%
|+40.3 pts
|0.02%
|69
|Slovakia
|2.73M
|76.1%
|76.8%
|+0.7 pts
|0.00%
|70
|Australia
|46.92M
|74.7%
|76.6%
|+1.9 pts
|0.01%
|71
|Canada
|59.27M
|67.9%
|75.3%
|+7.4 pts
|0.01%
|72
|New Zealand
|5.61M
|71.6%
|74.1%
|+2.5 pts
|0.09%
|73
|Peru
|3.65M
|68.8%
|73.5%
|+4.7 pts
|0.04%
|74
|Syria
|1.23M
|68.5%
|69.3%
|+0.8 pts
|0.00%
|75
|Mauritius
|1.87M
|94.0%
|69.0%
|−24.9 pts
|0.00%
|76
|Ukraine
|8.65M
|67.9%
|68.4%
|+0.5 pts
|0.16%
|77
|Angola
|1.17M
|66.5%
|67.3%
|+0.8 pts
|0.00%
|78
|Nigeria
|2.53M
|38.4%
|65.2%
|+26.8 pts
|0.00%
|79
|South Africa
|26.01M
|37.7%
|59.9%
|+22.3 pts
|0.03%
|80
|Russia
|43.89M
|56.5%
|57.7%
|+1.3 pts
|0.03%
|81
|Italy
|54.98M
|52.0%
|52.1%
|0.0 pts
|0.00%
|82
|United States
|1.25B
|42.5%
|47.9%
|+5.4 pts
|0.11%
|83
|Brazil
|82.45M
|37.8%
|41.3%
|+3.5 pts
|0.03%
|84
|Uganda
|1.2M
|16.7%
|21.1%
|+4.4 pts
|0.00%
|85
|Morocco
|12.28M
|0.3%
|20.0%
|+19.7 pts
|0.01%
|86
|Puerto Rico
|1.15M
|11.2%
|13.7%
|+2.5 pts
|0.00%
|87
|Zambia
|1.66M
|8.5%
|8.8%
|+0.3 pts
|0.00%
|88
|Algeria
|4.76M
|6.4%
|6.5%
|+0.1 pts
|0.00%
|89
|South Korea
|111.29M
|4.0%
|3.9%
|0.0 pts
|0.02%
|90
|Tunisia
|7.8M
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.0 pts
|0.00%
Invalid is the share of addresses in routes that fail the check (wrong origin or too specific) on Sep 28, 2026. The rest is not covered by any ROA.
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