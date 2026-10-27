26% of the world’s unprotected IPv4 addresses belong to the US Department of Defense: 283.78M addresses, none of them in RPKI-valid routes.

United States, unprotected, by network type Government 319.79M 49% Internet providers 197.08M 30% Universities 54.11M 8% Other businesses 53.39M 8% Hosting and cloud 24.66M 4% Unknown 1.57M <1%

Without the Department of Defense, the United States would be at 62% instead of 48% .

Sep 28, 2026 · Network types from IPinfo ASN data · Department of Defense = AS749, AS721, AS56, AS306, AS1540