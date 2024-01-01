ASNs in Georgia — 171
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS35805
|JSC "Silknet"
|isp
|475,136
|AS16010
|Magticom Ltd.
|isp
|301,312
|AS20771
|Caucasus Online Ltd.
|isp
|184,320
|AS34797
|System Net Ltd
|isp
|70,656
|AS49129
|LTD CGC Co
|business
|29,696
|AS44327
|DELTA COMM LLC
|isp
|22,528
|AS49628
|LLC Skytel
|isp
|10,240
|AS199242
|Malakmadze Web LLC
|hosting
|8,704
|AS35076
|LLC Service
|isp
|8,448
|AS41738
|Cellfie Mobile LLC
|isp
|8,192
|AS25249
|Magticom Ltd.
|business
|8,192
|AS197328
|GEOCOM LLC
|hosting
|8,192
|AS57814
|Cloud 9 Ltd.
|hosting
|7,424
|AS39248
|Artem Zubkov
|isp
|7,424
|AS20545
|Georgian Research and Educational Networking Association (GRENA)
|education
|6,656
|AS50053
|Individual Entrepreneur Anton Levin
|hosting
|5,120
|AS42082
|JSC "Silknet"
|isp
|5,120
|AS21214
|Geonet Ltd.
|hosting
|5,120
|AS41877
|Railway Telecom, Ltd
|isp
|4,608
|AS34666
|JSC "Global Erty"
|isp
|4,096