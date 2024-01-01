Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Georgia

Georgia

Nearby countries: RussiaTurkeyIranAzerbaijanArmenia
Map of Georgia

Summary

ASNs
171
IPs
1,285,818 (39% pingable)
Router IPs
13,438
Hosting IPs
32,632
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
5
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Georgia 171

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS35805JSC "Silknet"isp475,136
AS16010Magticom Ltd.isp301,312
AS20771Caucasus Online Ltd.isp184,320
AS34797System Net Ltdisp70,656
AS49129LTD CGC Cobusiness29,696
AS44327DELTA COMM LLCisp22,528
AS49628LLC Skytelisp10,240
AS199242Malakmadze Web LLChosting8,704
AS35076LLC Serviceisp8,448
AS41738Cellfie Mobile LLCisp8,192
AS25249Magticom Ltd.business8,192
AS197328GEOCOM LLChosting8,192
AS57814Cloud 9 Ltd.hosting7,424
AS39248Artem Zubkovisp7,424
AS20545Georgian Research and Educational Networking Association (GRENA)education6,656
AS50053Individual Entrepreneur Anton Levinhosting5,120
AS42082JSC "Silknet"isp5,120
AS21214Geonet Ltd.hosting5,120
AS41877Railway Telecom, Ltdisp4,608
AS34666JSC "Global Erty"isp4,096

Important Routers in Georgia

IP Address City ASN
5.152.2.1TbilisiAS35805
5.152.6.1TbilisiAS35805
5.152.3.1ZugdidiAS35805
5.152.13.1TbilisiAS35805
5.152.16.1Zest’aponiAS35805
5.152.22.1TbilisiAS35805
5.152.14.25TbilisiAS35805
5.152.5.1TbilisiAS35805
80.77.52.34TbilisiAS49129
5.152.14.9ZugdidiAS35805
5.152.19.1Zest’aponiAS35805
5.152.4.1KobuletiAS35805
213.157.194.2TbilisiAS16010
213.157.194.6TbilisiAS16010
5.152.91.1BorjomiAS35805
31.146.3.10TbilisiAS35805
188.123.128.89TbilisiAS35805
188.123.128.85TbilisiAS35805
31.146.255.241TbilisiAS35805
213.157.192.5TbilisiAS16010
213.157.192.1Tsqnet’iAS16010
188.123.128.93TbilisiAS35805
188.123.128.97TbilisiAS35805
194.165.62.8TbilisiAS39248
31.146.111.1KotekhiAS35805

Top Cities in Georgia

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Tbilisi758,195796,433104.250.182.0
Marneuli202,3814358134.90.0.0
Telavi51,2222134146.255.238.64
Zugdidi40,561531149.3.113.0
Khashuri36,244217149.3.0.0
Senak’i30,656479109.172.157.125
Borjomi16,17914149.3.110.0
Kobuleti14,604413178.134.110.0
Mtskheta12,071554149.3.41.246
Zest’aponi11,992213149.3.51.0

Top Hosting IPs in Georgia

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
217.147.225.1863,591designs.ge
217.147.225.1652,848kikocosmetics.ge
217.147.225.262,092lignestbarth.ge
80.241.247.521,094clippers.ge
45.138.44.231930nextcloud.org.ge
162.222.90.38499hzdyal.online
185.229.111.211406tkbilidzili.ge
80.241.252.195400burji.app
85.117.32.62385sabavshvokaravi.ge
91.209.131.124365bankofgeorgia.it
213.157.199.149345globalink.ge
91.209.131.51321khelpasi.ge
217.147.236.155247gazgen.ge
80.241.247.49244elitemotors.ge
162.222.90.36242mariyy.shop
85.117.41.3241daelode.ge
85.117.38.204237toptour.ge
80.241.247.46224goldenage.ge
195.54.178.42220ksquared.ge
91.239.207.30220eforum.ge
85.117.32.70218mgcosmetics.ge
85.117.41.2216thecitymallloyalty.ge
188.93.95.4215biltmore.ge
195.54.178.41213daelodet.site
213.157.205.208212dia.ge

Mobile Carriers in Georgia 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Magti5,632185.115.4.0
Beeline2,04891.184.120.0
Geocell1,02491.151.136.0

Top VPN Providers in Georgia

Provider ge based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN18081.17.123.57
Surfshark483.97.115.21
RedshieldVPN3185.49.165.89
ExpressVPN291.239.206.88
BlancVPN1194.135.119.34

