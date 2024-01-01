Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Hong Kong

Nearby countries: ChinaPhilippinesVietnamTaiwanMacao
Map of Hong Kong

Summary

ASNs
1,328
IPs
22,306,892 (21% pingable)
Router IPs
103,540
Hosting IPs
16,993,750
Mobile Carriers
8
VPN Providers
33
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Hong Kong 1,328

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS4760HKT Limitedisp1,842,176
AS9269Hong Kong Broadband Network Ltd.isp1,737,728
AS9304HGC Global Communications Limitedisp1,504,256
AS136907HUAWEI CLOUDShosting896,512
AS4515HKT Limitedisp772,608
AS134548DXTL Tseung Kwan O Servicehosting636,928
AS4637Telstra Globalisp531,712
AS9908HK Cable TV Ltdisp483,328
AS17924SmarTone Mobile Communications Ltdisp463,872
AS132839POWER LINE DATACENTERhosting457,984
AS9381HKBN Enterprise Solutions HK Limitedhosting454,656
AS137951ASLINE LIMITEDhosting292,864
AS4058CITIC Telecom International CPC Limitedhosting271,872
AS139646HONG KONG Megalayer Technology Co.,Limitedisp235,008
AS134175SH2206-APhosting229,376
AS10103HK Broadband Network Ltd.isp220,928
AS135097LUOGELANG (FRANCE) LIMITEDisp213,760
AS9293NTT Com Asia Limitedhosting208,128
AS152194CTG Server Limitedhosting199,936
AS58453China Mobile International Limitedhosting197,120

Important Routers in Hong Kong

IP Address City ASN
23.40.189.193Tseung Kwan OAS20940
203.131.241.62Tai Wo HauAS2914
4.68.75.93SorrentoAS3356
80.150.168.66KadoorieAS3320
108.170.232.111Hoi Lok CourtAS15169
66.249.94.255The Long BeachAS15169
66.249.95.171The WaterfrontAS15169
66.249.94.223SorrentoAS15169
108.170.225.13The WaterfrontAS15169
216.239.47.17SorrentoAS15169
108.170.233.19The WaterfrontAS15169
216.239.47.83The Long BeachAS15169
142.250.225.255The Long BeachAS15169
72.14.238.75The Long BeachAS15169
216.239.41.55The WaterfrontAS15169
172.253.72.151SorrentoAS15169
66.249.95.129The WaterfrontAS15169
152.195.187.129Hoi Lok CourtAS15133
203.109.56.3Kwai ChungAS59371
142.250.58.189The WaterfrontAS15169
142.251.244.227The WaterfrontAS15169
142.251.244.221AdmiraltyAS15169
193.251.143.21Harmony GardenAS5511
23.45.78.1Tseung Kwan OAS20940
23.44.8.1Tseung Kwan OAS20940

Top Cities in Hong Kong

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Hong Kong18,360,69057539,1521.118.0.0
Tsing Yi Town548,98018901101.33.32.0
Harmony Garden360,08017146103.10.197.0
Kornhill Garden353,5774279103.109.103.33
LOHAS Park328,378565101.1.4.0
Laguna City326,6501177103.1.16.0
Central283,27023105101.234.31.64
Kwai Chung217,14118981.36.135.160
Tseung Kwan O129,4159821.36.152.112
Kau Wa Keng119,56015551.32.205.116

Top Hosting IPs in Hong Kong

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
47.91.170.222576,749hitrq.icu
103.120.80.155145,665csbmxxhb.top
103.120.80.157133,676tom3518.com
103.120.80.160132,961kaida-in.cn
103.120.80.161132,838xn--dqr05v.xn--io0a7i
103.120.80.158132,807lunlipian.wang
103.120.80.163132,725at03v2.cfd
103.120.80.156132,631sersvafe.com
103.120.80.159132,482aphqyk.icu
103.120.80.162132,353sxg6wp.space
154.85.60.15094,709jutek.cn
152.32.175.17484,765jifenke.com
8.217.65.18274,194hnguwang.shop
113.10.180.16863,231wqesd88poikmljn.vip
103.120.80.11159,621zixingche.win
103.84.110.9056,787fbrelectronics.com
152.32.128.24647,802xn--k8q40p0mr0x3a.xn--vhquv
123.58.214.10139,742scppx.com
203.196.8.736,675jilesi.com
8.218.126.3834,491indotcom.cn
35.215.154.10631,760jcnnlx.sbs
103.144.219.1631,390hg236ff.co
47.242.162.2430,424jkkjedu.com
147.92.34.17428,341908507.com
103.66.218.5827,896buyiyun.com

Mobile Carriers in Hong Kong 8

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
1O1O / One2Free / New World Mobility / SUNMobile26,880110.4.0.0
PCCW Mobile (2G)22,528116.48.214.0
CMCC HK20,224123.136.0.0
318,688124.217.128.0
SmarTone15,616121.202.126.0
PCCW Mobile (3G)2,560202.4.202.0
China Unicom512203.160.71.0
PSN256202.182.189.0

Top VPN Providers in Hong Kong

Provider hk based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN513202.165.70.70
ProtonVPN82156.146.45.132
Surfshark51138.199.62.8
FastVPN32103.209.252.74
Mullvad26103.125.233.50
VPNGate10112.118.253.221
SmartDNSProxy789.45.6.184
BoxPN VPN5103.253.40.110
FrootVPN5103.253.40.109
GetflixVPN589.45.6.189

