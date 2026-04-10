IPinfo Terminology Copy Page

IPinfo's documentation, APIs, and data files use a number of networking and measurement terms. This page explains them in plain language, grouped by topic and sorted alphabetically within each group. Each term links to a longer IPinfo post when there is one.

Networks and routing

Anycast

A single IP address assigned to several servers in different locations. A request sent to an anycast address is routed to the nearest or most suitable server. IPinfo detects anycast through ProbeNet: if replies arrive from many places faster than the speed of light allows for a single location, the IP cannot be in one place. For anycast IPs, IPinfo reports the geofeed or WHOIS-registered location as the primary location.

Example: public DNS resolvers such as 8.8.8.8 and 1.1.1.1 return "anycast": true .

Learn more: What is anycast and how does IPinfo geolocate anycast IPs

ASN (Autonomous System Number)

A unique number assigned to an autonomous system, which is an organization that operates a collection of IP networks and routers under a common routing policy. An ASN identifies a network that controls its own block of IP addresses and makes its own decisions about how to route traffic. A useful analogy is a company's business registration number.

Example: AS2119 is Telenor Norge AS.

Learn more: ASN explained, ASN API

BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)

The protocol networks use to exchange routing information with each other. A BGP announcement is a message in which a network advertises that it can carry traffic for a set of IP prefixes. IPinfo uses BGP to see which network is currently routing traffic for a prefix, which is how an IP is linked to an ASN.

Learn more: Border Gateway Protocol explained

Bogon

An IP address or range that is reserved for special use, such as local or private networks, or that has not been allocated, and should not appear on the public internet.

Learn more: Filter bogon IP addresses with the IPinfo CLI

CGNAT (carrier-grade NAT)

A technique that places many customers behind a small pool of shared public IP addresses. It is common on mobile networks and low-cost broadband. As a result, one public IP can represent many people and devices at once.

Example: Starlink's default IPv4 addresses are CGNAT addresses in 100.64.0.0/10 .

Learn more: How mobile roaming breaks IP geolocation

CIDR and prefix

CIDR (Classless Inter-Domain Routing) notation describes a block of IP addresses with an address and a length. Networks announce IP addresses in blocks called prefixes, and the smallest IPv4 prefix that can be announced in BGP is a /24 , which is 256 addresses.

Example: 157.240.194.0/24 contains the 256 addresses from 157.240.194.0 to 157.240.194.255 .

Learn more: Map IPs with the IPinfo CLI

Dynamic and static IP

A static IP address stays fixed. A dynamic IP address is assigned to a customer for a limited time, typically a few days to a few weeks, so the same address can later belong to someone else in a different place.

Learn more: How many IPs change geolocation over a year

Eyeball network

An ISP network whose addresses go to customers and are seldom used to host content or services. Hosting providers are the opposite: they are where content is hosted.

Learn more: ASN activity profiles

Hostname and reverse DNS (rDNS)

A hostname is the name of one server or machine, such as dns.google . A domain name is a website address that can be served by many servers, such as ipinfo.io . Reverse DNS maps an IP address back to a hostname, the opposite of the forward lookup that maps a name to an IP. IPinfo fills the hostname field of API responses from reverse DNS and also uses it as a hint for network structure and location.

Learn more: Hostname versus domain name, Hosted domains API

Inactive ASN

An ASN that is no longer used to route internet traffic. It does not announce or receive any IP prefixes, though it may still exist in registry records.

Learn more: What is an inactive ASN

IP address

A unique numerical identifier assigned to each device connected to a network. It is the device's address for communication over the internet or a local network, and it is how data is routed between devices and reaches the correct destination. When you open a website, your device sends a request to the server's IP address, and the server returns the data to your device's IP address.

Learn more: What is an IP address, IP address information: what data can be gathered

IP address types

IP addresses come in several types:

IPv4: uses a 32-bit address, which allows about 4.3 billion unique addresses, a pool that has been exhausted. It is written in dotted decimal, such as 192.168.1.1 .

uses a 32-bit address, which allows about 4.3 billion unique addresses, a pool that has been exhausted. It is written in dotted decimal, such as . IPv6: uses a 128-bit address and was designed to replace IPv4 because of that exhaustion. It is written in hexadecimal with colons, such as 2001:0db8:85a3:0000:0000:8a2e:0370:7334 .

uses a 128-bit address and was designed to replace IPv4 because of that exhaustion. It is written in hexadecimal with colons, such as . Public: directly reachable over the internet and assigned to a device or network by an ISP. Private addresses are used inside local networks and are not routable on the internet.

directly reachable over the internet and assigned to a device or network by an ISP. Private addresses are used inside local networks and are not routable on the internet. Static or dynamic: whether the address stays fixed or is reassigned over time. See Dynamic and static IP.

Learn more: IPv4, IPv6, Public IP address

IP roaming and IPX

Mobile operators use the IP Packet Exchange (IPX) network, a private carrier backbone, to carry roaming traffic between operators. A roaming user's IP address can come from one of three places:

Home-routed: the home network assigns the IP and tunnels all traffic back home.

the home network assigns the IP and tunnels all traffic back home. Local breakout: the visited network assigns the IP.

the visited network assigns the IP. IPX hub breakout: a third-party IPX provider assigns the IP.

Because of this, a roaming user can appear in a different country than the one they are in.

Example: 139.28.84.0/24 geolocated to France and later to the United Kingdom.

Learn more: How mobile roaming breaks IP geolocation

Peers, upstreams, and downstreams

The three tables on an ASN page. A peering relationship is a direct agreement between two networks to exchange traffic meant only for each other and their own customers. It is typically settlement-free, which means neither side pays the other.

Learn more: Understanding an ASN page

Prefix length file

A small CSV file in which a network operator declares how large an IP allocation made to a customer is. Its fields are the prefix, the assigned prefix length, and an optional number of end-sites.

Example: 192.0.2.0/24,,4000 describes a full /24 shared by 4000 end-sites.

Learn more: Prefix length files

Range aggregation

Combining neighboring IP ranges that carry the same metadata into one larger range, written in CIDR notation. The reverse also happens: every distinct combination of metadata needs its own range, so adding more location detail splits ranges into smaller ones.

Example: a /25 privacy range splits into a /26 for New York, a /27 for Boston, and a /27 for Toronto.

Learn more: Range aggregation, IP ranges API

RIR (Regional Internet Registry)

An organization responsible for allocating and managing IP address resources in a region of the world. There are five: AFRINIC, ARIN, APNIC, LACNIC, and RIPE NCC. Some countries also have national registries, such as JPNIC and KRNIC.

Learn more: Regional Internet Registries explained

RPKI (Resource Public Key Infrastructure)

A security framework that lets network operators prove they are authorized to announce a given IP prefix, using cryptographically signed statements called ROAs. It helps prevent route hijacking. ROV (Route Origin Validation) is the check that uses those statements. IPinfo shows a check mark next to ASN information when the route origin is validated.

Learn more: RPKI validation status on IPinfo pages

Source IP and lookup IP

The source IP is the address a request comes from, as seen by IPinfo's servers. The lookup IP is the address inside the request, the one you want data about.

Learn more: What IP addresses IPinfo sees in API traffic

Unallocated and unrouted IP

An unallocated IP has not been assigned to any organization at the registry level. An unrouted IP sits inside a valid allocation, but its covering prefix is not announced in BGP at the time of the lookup. In both cases, an empty API response means there is nothing reliable to return for that address.

Example: 212.11.64.250 is unallocated, and 45.127.172.73 is allocated but unrouted.

Learn more: Empty API responses

WHOIS and RWHOIS

WHOIS data comes from Internet registries, which guarantee that resources such as ASNs and IP addresses are unique. Referral WHOIS (RWHOIS) lets ISPs and local registries keep their own assignment databases. WHOIS shows where an organization is registered, not where its IP address is located.

Learn more: WHOIS data context, WHOIS API, RWHOIS API

IP classification

ASN type

The class IPinfo assigns to an ASN: hosting , isp , business , education , or government . IPinfo infers it with a statistical model that compares how an ASN's ranges behave against a known baseline. The categories are not mutually exclusive, so the API returns the best fit, and one organization can operate ASNs of several types.

Example: Signet B.V. has AS31586 as hosting, AS49685 as isp, and AS39700 as business.

Learn more: How we classify ASN types

Connection type

IPinfo recognizes four types of IP connection, based on IP behavior and public records. They are described in the comparison below.

Type What it is Typical IP source Example isp ISP or residential connection Addresses assigned to customers of an access network, also called an eyeball network AS49685 (Signet B.V.) hosting Hosting, cloud, or data center connection Cloud providers and commercial hosting companies AS54113 (Fastly, Inc.) business Business or organization connection Addresses of a specific organization Overstock.com education Educational or research institute Not stated in IPinfo's sources Not stated in IPinfo's sources

Learn more: Hosting vs ISP: how we decide the IP connection types

Hosting

An IP from a data center or hosting provider. These addresses are provisioned by cloud and hosting companies for servers and applications, not assigned to residential customers. Hosting appears in two separate places in IPinfo data:

As a network type : the hosting value of the ASN type and connection type.

: the value of the ASN type and connection type. As a privacy flag: the hosting field in privacy detection, which marks data center, cloud, bot, or scraper IPs.

Hosting alone does not mean an IP is a VPN. See Privacy detection.

Learn more: How to detect datacenter proxies

ISP

An organization that provides services for accessing, using, managing, or participating in the Internet. IPinfo does not offer a separate ISP database. ISP information is part of its ASN data.

Example: 192.16.64.0 belongs to Twitch and is labeled business, not ISP.

Learn more: Does IPinfo have an ISP database

Mobile carrier

For carrier IP addresses, the API returns a carrier object with the operator name , the mcc (Mobile Country Code), and the mnc (Mobile Network Code). IPinfo's standard products do not identify satellite or terrestrial carrier IPs.

Example: "carrier": {"name": "Tunicell", "mcc": "605", "mnc": "2"}

Learn more: IP carrier data

Residential IP

An IP address that belongs to a home or consumer connection. IPinfo treats an IP as residential when its ASN type or company type is ISP. The word "residential" is also used for a kind of proxy, which is a different thing. See Residential proxy.

Learn more: Residential vs commercial IP

Geolocation

Accuracy radius

The radius field in IPinfo geolocation data. There is a 68% chance that an IP's user is within that many kilometers of the reported location. The radius describes how spread out an IP's users are around the reported point. It does not grade the quality of the data.

Example: a home fiber line has a small radius, while a mobile carrier IP that serves a large region has a large radius.

Learn more: A more meaningful accuracy radius

Device-based geolocation

Finding a device's physical location with technologies such as GPS, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, bluetooth beacons, or IP addresses. IP geolocation, by contrast, infers location from the network.

Learn more: Device-based geolocation

Exonym and endonym

An exonym is the name of a place in another language, such as "Germany" for "Deutschland". An endonym is the name in the place's own language. IPinfo returns the anglicized exonym and stores names in Unicode instead of romanizing them.

Learn more: Endonyms vs exonyms in IPinfo location names

Fallback location

The location IPinfo returns when it cannot measure an IP through ProbeNet, for example an unassigned IP. IPinfo then falls back to record-based evidence such as registry data, and, for an IP it cannot match to anything, to the address of the responsible registry's office.

Learn more: Where we geolocate an unassigned IP

Geofeed

A file, usually CSV, in which a network operator publishes where its IP prefixes are located. The format is standardized in RFC 8805 (prefix, country, region, city, postal code), and a WHOIS record can point to the file using RFC 9092. A geofeed is a claim by the operator, so IPinfo uses it as one source among others, mainly as a fallback when measurements are not available.

Example: 37.252.255.0/24,RU,RU-SPE,Saint Petersburg,,

Learn more: What is a geofeed and how to set one up, Why geofeed works as a fallback, not a foundation

Geolocation (IP geolocation)

Mapping an IP address to a place, at country, region, city, or sometimes facility level. No single source gives a perfect answer, so IPinfo builds the result from many hints: geofeeds, WHOIS and registry data, reverse DNS, and network measurements.

Learn more: Geolocation data explained, IP geolocation data

Ground truth

IP addresses whose location is known and verifiable. IPinfo uses them to measure how accurate its geolocation is. Sources include crowdsourced GPS or HTML5 location data, infrastructure routers with known locations, and verified geofeeds.

Learn more: Measuring geolocation accuracy with ground truth

Impossible travel

A technique for spotting suspicious logins. It flags a user who appears to sign in from two distant locations within a time window too short to travel between them.

Learn more: Detecting impossible travel

Infrastructure location and user location

The location of the equipment behind an IP can differ from the location of its users. A geofeed might place an IP in a Chicago data center while its users are in Indiana. This is common with CDNs, privacy relays, Cloudflare WARP, and carrier-grade NAT.

Learn more: IP geolocation and geofeeds: why verification matters

Location coordinates ( loc )

The latitude and longitude returned by IP geolocation. They mark the center of the broader locality the IP resolves to, such as a postal code, a neighborhood, or a city. They are not an exact address.

Learn more: IP geolocation vs Places

Places

A product that identifies real-world venues by matching IP addresses observed on venue WiFi networks. IP geolocation tells you the general area an IP is in. Places tells you which venue it is.

Example: airports, hotels, stadiums, libraries, and in-flight WiFi.

Learn more: Places API, Introducing IPinfo Places

Privacy and IP geolocation

IP geolocation gives the general area of a device, not its exact address. The coordinates mark the center of the locality an IP resolves to. Privacy tools change what that location means. A VPN masks the user's real location, so the location returned is probably not where the user is. A relay such as Apple Private Relay keeps the user's general city, so the location is still roughly right. See VPN, Relay, and Location coordinates.

Learn more: IPinfo and Apple's Private Relay

Trust-based and evidence-based geolocation

Trust-based geolocation relies on operators publishing where their ranges are, as geofeeds do, and providers collecting that data. Evidence-based geolocation uses network measurements as the primary signal, which is the approach IPinfo takes.

Learn more: Trust-based vs evidence-based geolocation

Using IP geolocation

IP geolocation is commonly used for three things: showing region-specific content, ads, or offers (content localization), spotting fraud and security problems, where an IP appearing in an unexpected location can signal unauthorized access, and complying with local regulations or regional content licensing agreements by limiting access based on location. IPinfo provides country, region, and city for any IP address through its API and database downloads.

Learn more: What is IP geolocation, IP geolocation data, IP to Geolocation database

Wardriving

Scanning and recording nearby WiFi networks while moving, collecting details such as the network name, identifier, authentication type, and signal strength.

Learn more: A note on wardriving and WiFi positioning

ProbeNet and measurement

Active measurement

Collecting round-trip time and network data by sending packets from IPinfo's servers to IP addresses, such as with ping and traceroute. It differs from self-reported data like registry records and geofeeds, which IPinfo names as a common cause of inaccurate geolocation.

Learn more: How IPinfo's Probe Network fuels IP data accuracy

Latency and round-trip time (RTT)

The time a packet takes to travel to an IP and back. IPinfo pings an IP from many servers and compares the times to see which locations are closest. Signals cannot travel faster than light, and light in fiber moves at about two thirds of its vacuum speed, roughly 200,000 km per second, so a low round-trip time puts a hard limit on how far away an IP can be.

Example: a 10 ms round trip from a server in Paris is 5 ms each way, so the device is within about 1,000 km of Paris.

Learn more: How we make sure our IP data is accurate, Verify the IP location yourself

Ping and traceroute

Two basic measurements. Ping returns the round-trip time between a measurement server and an IP address. Traceroute returns the routers on the path and the round-trip time to each of them. Some equipment answers one and not the other, and firewalls or NAT can distort the results.

Learn more: How we make sure our IP data is accurate

Pingable and probed IPs

Probed IPs are all the addresses IPinfo tries to measure. Pingable IPs are the subset that actually replies.

Learn more: How many IPs are really pingable

Point of presence (PoP), probe, and vantage point

The measurement points of ProbeNet, where a lightweight probe runs ping and traceroute measurements. IPinfo uses these words for the same idea, along with "node" and "server". IPinfo aims for variety in both networks and locations, targeting each ASN in each location.

Learn more: Expanding the ProbeNet for global internet data

ProbeNet

IPinfo's own network of distributed servers that runs active internet measurements such as ping, traceroute, and port scans. It is built and operated by IPinfo and is the basis for verifying IPinfo's datasets. It is not IPinfo's only data source. Older posts call it the Probe Network.

Learn more: ProbeNet, How IPinfo's Probe Network fuels IP data accuracy

ProbeNet Labs

A non-commercial program in which network operators host a lightweight probe at a point of presence in their own network. The probe runs ping and traceroute measurements continuously. In return, the operator gets access to measurements from its own point of presence and from the wider ProbeNet.

Learn more: How IXP.GT uses internet measurement to improve local connectivity

ProbeNet Live

A tool that lets you run real-time ICMP or TCP ping and traceroute measurements against any IP from ProbeNet locations around the world. Results show the ASN, organization, and hostname beside the latency, and anycast IPs are flagged.

Learn more: ProbeNet Live documentation

WHEREIS

A research study, run weekly on ProbeNet, that compares where registries say address blocks are with where measurements place them, using the speed of light. A block is "registry inconsistent" when its record matches the registry country but measurements put it elsewhere, and "fully inconsistent" when all three sources disagree.

Learn more: One company accounts for 80% of AFRINIC's IP addresses being used outside Africa

Privacy detection

IPinfo's privacy detection data flags IP addresses used to hide identity. Responses carry the fields vpn , proxy , tor , relay , hosting , and service . The data is based on observed network behavior, and it changes every day, with 5 to 8 percent of it changing each day. IPinfo provides the underlying data and does not provide a confidence score for it.

Learn more: How we classify IP addresses in the privacy detection dataset, Privacy detection data

Anonymous ( is_anonymous )

A single boolean flag in IPinfo Core that is true for VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, and relays. Other tiers use the separate vpn , proxy , tor , and relay fields.

Learn more: Introducing IPinfo Core

Decentralized VPN (dVPN)

A VPN service where the exit point is run by another person, on a rented server or sometimes on their own home connection, and that person is paid for it. A commercial VPN is like a hotel chain. A dVPN is like a home-sharing app.

Example: Mysterium, Nym, Sentinel, and Orchid.

Learn more: What decentralized VPNs are

Hosting flag

The hosting privacy field marks IPs from data centers, cloud services, bots, and scrapers. It is derived from public records, behavior modeling, and traffic information. It is a separate signal from VPN detection, because many ordinary services also run on hosting infrastructure. See also Hosting.

Learn more: Interpreting IPinfo's VPN and hosting signals

Privacy service name ( service )

The name of the VPN, proxy, or relay provider behind an IP. IPinfo covers close to 100 provider names but does not always tie an IP to a specific provider, so the field can be empty.

Learn more: Why the provider's name is sometimes missing

Proxy

A server that sits between a device and the internet and forwards traffic on the device's behalf. Unlike a VPN, a proxy typically does not encrypt traffic, usually speaks HTTP or SOCKS, and often handles only web traffic.

Example: 84.29.65.47 returns "proxy": true .

Learn more: Proxy vs VPN in privacy detection

Proxyware

Software that lets a company use your internet connection and IP address to route traffic for other people. It is one way residential proxy networks recruit addresses.

Learn more: What to do if we flag your IP as a residential proxy

Relay

An anonymous forwarding service that keeps the user's general location, such as iCloud Private Relay. Traffic passes through two servers. The first knows the visitor's IP but not the destination, and the second knows the destination but not the visitor's IP.

Example: "relay": true, "hosting": true, "service": "Apple Private Relay"

Learn more: What is a relay service, IPinfo and Apple's Private Relay

Residential proxy

A proxy that routes traffic through addresses assigned to real end users, so it does not have the hosting signature of datacenter traffic. IPinfo detects them by using residential proxy services as a registered participant and observing which IPs they offer. These proxies work on individual IPs, not on ranges. The dataset includes the service , last_seen , and percent_days_seen fields, where percent_days_seen is the share of days the IP was active in the last 90 days. Treat the flag as risk context, not as a final verdict.

Example: service names such as 922 S5 Proxy and soax_mobile .

Learn more: Residential proxy API, Residential proxy database, What makes an IP look like a residential proxy

Tor

A free, open-source network of server nodes run by volunteers that hides identity behind layers of relays. IPinfo periodically collects the IP addresses published as Tor exit nodes.

Learn more: Types of anonymous IP addresses and how to detect them

VPN

A virtual private network creates an encrypted connection between a device and a remote server, usually run by the VPN provider. All of the device's traffic goes through that server, and the user's IP is replaced by the server's. IPinfo flags VPN IPs from network behavior, internet-wide scans that check whether known VPN ports are open, and provider coverage.

Example: "vpn": true, "hosting": true, "service": "TunnelBear" for 5.181.235.108 .

Learn more: VPN vs proxy IP data, Improving VPN detection accuracy

VPN virtual location

A VPN that claims to have servers in a country where it has no physical infrastructure. In IPinfo's study, 17 of 20 VPNs sent traffic out from countries different from the ones they advertised.

Learn more: VPN location mismatch report

Comparison: VPN, proxy, Tor, and relay

Term What it is Typical IP source Example VPN Encrypted connection that routes all of a device's traffic through a remote server Mostly hosting networks (83.6% of commercial VPN IPs in one IPinfo study), the rest on ISP or business networks "vpn": true, "service": "TunnelBear" for 5.181.235.108 Proxy Intermediary server that forwards traffic, usually web traffic only, often unencrypted Cloud or server farms (datacenter proxy) or consumer ISP connections (residential proxy) "proxy": true for 84.29.65.47 Tor Volunteer-run network that hides identity behind layers of relays IPs published as Tor exit nodes Not stated in IPinfo's sources Relay Anonymous forwarding service that keeps the user's general location Ranges operated by the relay provider, such as Apple's published geofeed "relay": true, "service": "Apple Private Relay"

Learn more: VPNs on ISP-based IP infrastructure

Comparison: residential proxy and datacenter proxy

Term What it is Typical IP source Example Residential proxy Proxy that routes traffic through addresses assigned to real end users Consumer connections, often enrolled through SDKs built into phone apps or desktop software Service names such as 922 S5 Proxy and soax_mobile Datacenter proxy Proxy hosted in cloud providers or dedicated server farms, with IP ranges that are identifiable as non-residential Cloud providers and commercial hosting companies The network has an ASN type of hosting

Data products and fields

API token

The credential tied to your IPinfo account, usually called an API token and sometimes called an access token. The /me endpoint returns details about your token and its limits.

Learn more: API token vs access token

Device Count

A dataset, in alpha at the time of its announcement, that says how many devices share an IP address. It captures sharing at the same time, as with CGNAT, and sharing over time, as with dynamic residential networks. Counts fall into six logarithmic buckets from 1 to 100,000 or more, over daily, weekly, and monthly windows.

Learn more: Device Count database

Extended databases

Variants of the standard databases with extra fields. IP to Geolocation Extended adds the radius field. IP to Privacy Extended exposes more of the detection method, with fields such as census and device_activity .

Learn more: IP to Geolocation Extended, Privacy Detection Extended

IP flattening

IPinfo reduces nested IP assignments to the final assigned attributes, such as the company. Standard database products therefore do not include every parent range or the full assignment hierarchy, and you should not expand ranges into individual IPs.

Example: a large range assigned to an ISP, a subset to an enterprise customer, and a smaller range to that customer's subsidiary. The database returns the smallest, most specific assignment.

Learn more: How IP addresses are flattened in the database

IP intelligence

Enriching an IP address with several layers of data so it can be understood in context. It combines geolocation with network, infrastructure, and behavioral signals, and answers three questions: where is the traffic coming from, can it be trusted, and what is it likely doing.

Learn more: What is IP intelligence

Labels describing the type of an individual IP or ASN. Tags include Anycast, CDN, Cloud, Crawler, Hosting, Hotspot, IX, Mobile, Nameserver, Proxy, Relay, Router, Satellite, SSH, Tor, VPN, and Webserver. Some tags are shown on IPinfo pages but are not available as standalone data fields.

Learn more: Introducing the IPinfo tags pages

IPinfo Core, Lite, and Plus

Three API and database tiers:

IPinfo Lite: free access to country-level geolocation and ASN data, through an API and a database download. Fields are network , country , country_code , continent , continent_code , asn , as_name , and as_domain . It is the successor to the earlier free IP to Country ASN database.

free access to country-level geolocation and ASN data, through an API and a database download. Fields are , , , , , , , and . It is the successor to the earlier free IP to Country ASN database. IPinfo Core: city-level data plus five boolean flags: is_anonymous , is_mobile , is_hosting , is_satellite , and is_anycast .

city-level data plus five boolean flags: , , , , and . IPinfo Plus: 32 IP attributes, including privacy service names, geo.radius , geo.last_changed , as.last_changed , and mobile carrier fields.

Learn more: Lite API, Core API, Plus API

A database column that makes joins between large datasets and IP ranges fast without special indexes. It is the /16 of the IP for IPv4 and the /34 for IPv6.

Example: 1.2.3.4 has the join key 1.2.0.0 .

Learn more: The join_key column explained

MMDB

A read-only binary file format built for fast IP lookups, indexed with a binary tree over the bits of the IP address. IPinfo's MMDB files use a flat, tabular layout with no nested data, and mmdbctl is IPinfo's open-source tool for reading, comparing, and validating them.

Learn more: IPinfo database formats, Database types