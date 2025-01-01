What Is IPv6?

IPv6

Overview of IPv6

IPv6 is the most recent type of internet protocol (IP) address, designed to replace IPv4 due to the exhaustion of available IPv4 addresses. IPv6 uses a 128-bit address system, allowing for an almost unlimited number of unique IP addresses – approximately 340 undecillion. IPv6 addresses are written in hexadecimal notation and separated by colons (e.g., 2001:0db8:85a3:0000:0000:8a2e:0370:7334)

Why IPv6 Is Important

IPv6 is critical for the future of the internet, as it solves the problem of IPv4 address exhaustion. With the rise of IoT (Internet of Things) devices, cloud computing, and expanding global internet usage, IPv6 provides the necessary addressing space to accommodate these growing demands.

How You Can Use IPv6 at IPinfo

IPinfo contextualizes both IPv6 and IPv4 data to provide information about their ownership, location, and potential security risks.

