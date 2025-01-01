Global IPinfo Glossary
Welcome to the IPinfo Glossary. Whether you're new to IP data or looking to refine your knowledge, this resource is designed to help you navigate key terms related to IP intelligence, networking, and geolocation. From ASN and IANA to VPN detection and IP range, our glossary provides explanations of useful terms and supporting resources to help you delve even deeper into the subject matter. Explore below to learn more about the data we work with and how it can empower your business.
A
Anycast
Anycast is a networking technique that allows for multiple machines to share the same IP address. They don’t have a single, fixed location.
AS
An autonomous system is a collection of IP address prefixes managed by a single organization or entity that follows a unified routing policy.
ASN
An Autonomous System Number is a unique identifier that represents a collection of IP prefixes. They play a crucial role in internet routing.
B
BGP
Border Gateway Protocol is a protocol used to exchange routing information between different autonomous systems, allowing data to be routed over the internet.
Bogon
Bogon IP addresses refer to IP addresses that are not assigned to any entity by the IANA or RIRs. They’re reserved for special purposes.
Bulk IP Lookup
Bulk IP lookup is a process that allows users to query multiple IP addresses simultaneously to retrieve detailed information about them.
D
Dynamic IP
A dynamic IP address is an IP address that can change over time and is reassigned periodically, unlike a static IP address that remains constant.
I
IANA
The Internet Assigned Numbers Authority is a key organization responsible for ensuring the stable operation of the global internet.
IP Address
An internet protocol address is a unique numerical identifier assigned to each device connected to a network and serves as the device's address.
IP Addressing
IP addressing is the system used to assign unique identifiers to devices on a network, whether that network is local or connected to the internet.
IP Geolocation
IP geolocation is the general physical location of a device or user based on their IP address, mapping the IP address to a specific location.
IP Lookup
IP Lookup is the process of querying an IP address to gather detailed information about it, such as its geolocation , associated ISP, and more.
IP Range
An IP range refers to a block of IP addresses that are grouped together and assigned for specific purposes, such as for use within an ISP.
IP Targeting
IP targeting is a technique used to deliver specific content, ads, or services to users based on their IP geolocation or other association.
IP Threat Intelligence
IP threat intelligence refers to the collection, analysis, and application of data about IP addresses that are associated with malicious activities.
IPv4
IPv4 is the internet protocol address type most widely used for identifying devices on a network. IPv4 uses a 32-bit address system.
IPv6
IPv6 is the most recent type of internet protocol (IP) address, designed to replace IPv4 due to the exhaustion of available IPv4 addresses.
L
LIR
A Local Internet Registry is an organization that receives and manages IP address allocations from a Regional Internet Registry.
M
MMDB File Format
The MMDB file format is a binary database format used to store and query large-scale IP geolocation and network data efficiently.
P
Privacy Detection Data
Privacy detection data refers to identifying IP addresses associated with privacy-enhancing tools, which can be used to commit fraud.
Proxy Detection
Proxy detection refers to identifying IP addresses that are using proxies to mask their true location through an intermediary.
Proxy Servers
A proxy server is an intermediary between a user’s device and the internet that forwards requests and responses on behalf of the user.
Public IP Address
A public IP address is an IP address that is directly accessible over the internet and assigned to a device or network by an ISP.
R
Referral WHOIS (RWHOIS)
Referral WHOIS is an extension of the WHOIS protocol designed to allow distributed access to domain and IP address registration data.
Regional Internet Registry (RIR)
A Regional Internet Registry is an organization that is responsible for managing and distributing IP address space within a specific region.
Residential Proxy Network
A residential proxy network is a type of proxy network that routes internet traffic through real residential IP addresses.
Reverse DNS Lookup
Reverse DNS lookup allows an organization that owns IP addresses to give names to them.
Reverse IP Lookup
A reverse IP lookup is a process that allows you to determine the domain names associated with a specific IP address.
Round Trip Time (RTT)
Round Trip Time refers to the total time it takes for a data packet to travel from its source to a destination and back again.
S
Static IP
Static IP addresses are fixed and remain the same. They are manually assigned to a device or network, unlike dynamic IP addresses.
T
Tor
Tor is a free, open-source software that enables anonymous communication on the internet by routing internet traffic through a network of servers.
V
VPN
A Virtual Private Network is a service that establishes a secure and encrypted connection between a user's device and a remote server.
VPN Detection
VPN detection refers to the process of identifying whether a specific IP address is associated with a Virtual Private Network.
W
WHOIS
WHOIS is a query and response protocol used to retrieve information about the ownership and registration of domain names, IP addresses, and more.