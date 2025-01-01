Global IPinfo Glossary

IANA The Internet Assigned Numbers Authority is a key organization responsible for ensuring the stable operation of the global internet.

IP Address An internet protocol address is a unique numerical identifier assigned to each device connected to a network and serves as the device's address.

IP Addressing IP addressing is the system used to assign unique identifiers to devices on a network, whether that network is local or connected to the internet.

IP Geolocation IP geolocation is the general physical location of a device or user based on their IP address, mapping the IP address to a specific location.

IP Lookup IP Lookup is the process of querying an IP address to gather detailed information about it, such as its geolocation , associated ISP, and more.

IP Range An IP range refers to a block of IP addresses that are grouped together and assigned for specific purposes, such as for use within an ISP.

IP Targeting IP targeting is a technique used to deliver specific content, ads, or services to users based on their IP geolocation or other association.

IP Threat Intelligence IP threat intelligence refers to the collection, analysis, and application of data about IP addresses that are associated with malicious activities.

IPv4 IPv4 is the internet protocol address type most widely used for identifying devices on a network. IPv4 uses a 32-bit address system.