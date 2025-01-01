What Is an IP Range?

An IP range refers to a block of IP addresses that are grouped together and assigned for specific purposes, such as for use within a particular organization, geographic region, or ISP. An IP range is usually defined by a starting IP address and an ending IP address or by using a CIDR (Classless Inter-Domain Routing) notation, which indicates the size of the range.

Why IP Ranges Are Important

By identifying IP ranges, users can determine the company that assigned or operates those IP addresses. IP ranges associated with suspicious activities can be easily blocked from access.

How You Can Use IP Range Data at IPinfo

IPinfo provides detailed information about IP ranges through its IP address ranges API, which allows users to access data about IP address ranges assigned to or operated by a company, identified by the provided domain name. The API allows users to look up large ranges of IP addresses, providing information such as the organization, country, and region to which the range belongs.

