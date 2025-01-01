What Is a VPN?

VPN

Overview of VPN (Virtual Private Network)

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a service that establishes a secure and encrypted connection between a user's device and a remote server, often located in a different geographic location, which makes it appear as if the user is browsing from that location instead of their actual one. VPNs are commonly used to mask a user's IP address and encrypt their data.

What's Important About VPNs

While VPNs are valuable for legitimate use cases, they can also be exploited for anonymity, often by users engaging in malicious activities such as fraudulent actions or circumventing website security measures. For companies, monitoring VPN traffic and identifying VPN usage can be crucial for maintaining a secure environment and preventing abuse.

How You Can Identify VPNs at IPinfo

Privacy detection data can be accessed through the IPinfo’s privacy detection API or database downloads, which provide information about whether an IP is linked to a VPN. This allows businesses to detect and block suspicious activity in real time while minimizing the risk of false positives.

