The Essential Guide to Anonymous IPs and Privacy Detection Data
Discover how anonymous IPs impact security risks, threat intelligence, digital rights management, advertising fraud, and much more.
Anonymous IPs are on the rise. Over 30 percent of Internet users have used or are currently using VPNs. While some of this traffic hides their identity without malicious intent, there are still many hosting sites, tor users, proxies, and VPNs that tunnel traffic for fraud. Learn how to pinpoint anonymous IPs in many industries!
What's inside?
- Anonymous IP statistics
- Privacy Detection trends
- How to use Privacy Detection data in your industry
- Cybersecurity and government risk management
- VPNs and Digital Rights Management upheaval
- The effect of anonymous IPs on localized pricing abuse
- Anonymous IPs and anti-fraud procedures for payment processors
- Masked IPs and fraud in GameTech
- Optimizing Adtech revenue by detecting anonymous traffic
