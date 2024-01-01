Tor
Routes anonymous traffic from the Tor network to the internet (seen in the last 90 days)
320 ASNs and 1,938 IP Addresses tagged with tor.
|ASN
|Name
|IP Addresses
|Example IP Address
|AS60729
|Stiftung Erneuerbare Freiheit
|168
|185.220.101.150
|AS53667
|FranTech Solutions
|154
|107.189.29.103
|AS62744
|Quintex Alliance Consulting
|100
|204.8.96.171
|AS14618
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|73
|54.174.202.172
|AS16276
|OVH SAS
|65
|151.80.148.159
|AS210558
|1337 Services GmbH
|58
|45.80.158.27
|AS396507
|Emerald Onion
|54
|23.129.64.144
|AS1101
|SURF B.V.
|54
|192.42.116.201
|AS60404
|The Infrastructure Group B.V.
|45
|5.255.98.198
|AS210644
|AEZA INTERNATIONAL LTD
|36
|193.188.21.212
|AS197540
|netcup GmbH
|35
|89.58.63.200
|AS63949
|Akamai Connected Cloud
|30
|45.118.133.44
|AS399532
|Universal Layer LLC
|30
|23.154.177.8
|AS51396
|Pfcloud UG
|30
|154.213.184.44
|AS200651
|FlokiNET ehf
|29
|37.228.129.128
|AS51852
|Private Layer INC
|24
|179.43.179.60
|AS44925
|1984 ehf
|19
|89.147.108.90
|AS4224
|The Calyx Institute
|19
|162.247.74.27
|AS214209
|Internet Magnate (Pty) Ltd
|18
|93.113.25.221
|AS43289
|Trabia SRL
|17
|185.177.151.34
|AS206264
|Amarutu Technology Ltd
|17
|2.57.214.196
|AS34224
|Neterra Ltd.
|16
|212.73.134.138
|AS205100
|F3 Netze e.V.
|16
|185.220.100.240
|AS14061
|DigitalOcean, LLC
|16
|161.35.129.51
|AS9009
|M247 Europe SRL
|15
|146.70.164.211