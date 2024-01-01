Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Tor

Routes anonymous traffic from the Tor network to the internet (seen in the last 90 days)

320 ASNs and 1,938 IP Addresses tagged with tor.

ASN Name IP Addresses Example IP Address
AS60729Stiftung Erneuerbare Freiheit168185.220.101.150
AS53667FranTech Solutions154107.189.29.103
AS62744Quintex Alliance Consulting100204.8.96.171
AS14618Amazon.com, Inc.7354.174.202.172
AS16276OVH SAS65151.80.148.159
AS2105581337 Services GmbH5845.80.158.27
AS396507Emerald Onion5423.129.64.144
AS1101SURF B.V.54192.42.116.201
AS60404The Infrastructure Group B.V.455.255.98.198
AS210644AEZA INTERNATIONAL LTD36193.188.21.212
AS197540netcup GmbH3589.58.63.200
AS63949Akamai Connected Cloud3045.118.133.44
AS399532Universal Layer LLC3023.154.177.8
AS51396Pfcloud UG30154.213.184.44
AS200651FlokiNET ehf2937.228.129.128
AS51852Private Layer INC24179.43.179.60
AS449251984 ehf1989.147.108.90
AS4224The Calyx Institute19162.247.74.27
AS214209Internet Magnate (Pty) Ltd1893.113.25.221
AS43289Trabia SRL17185.177.151.34
AS206264Amarutu Technology Ltd172.57.214.196
AS34224Neterra Ltd.16212.73.134.138
AS205100F3 Netze e.V.16185.220.100.240
AS14061DigitalOcean, LLC16161.35.129.51
AS9009M247 Europe SRL15146.70.164.211