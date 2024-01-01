GeoDNS
Translates domain names to IP addresses (on port 53) with dynamic results based on user's geolocation
36 ASNs and 2,169 IP Addresses tagged with geodns.
|ASN
|Name
|IP Addresses
|Example IP Address
|AS16509
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|2,023
|205.251.199.115
|AS37963
|Hangzhou Alibaba Advertising Co.,Ltd.
|31
|139.224.142.100
|AS13335
|Cloudflare, Inc.
|16
|108.162.194.38
|AS21342
|Akamai International B.V.
|10
|193.108.91.198
|AS62597
|NSONE Inc
|8
|198.51.45.8
|AS45102
|Alibaba (US) Technology Co., Ltd.
|8
|170.33.32.210
|AS16552
|Tiggee LLC
|6
|96.45.81.1
|AS32934
|Facebook, Inc.
|4
|129.134.31.12
|AS203391
|Cloud DNS Ltd
|4
|185.136.96.183
|AS397849
|ZOHO
|4
|136.143.173.99
|AS199524
|G-Core Labs S.A.
|4
|92.223.77.201
|AS132203
|Tencent Building, Kejizhongyi Avenue
|4
|203.205.220.26
|AS134963
|Alibaba Cloud (Singapore) Private Limited
|4
|170.33.40.136
|AS15169
|Google LLC
|4
|216.239.38.10
|AS45090
|Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Company Limited
|3
|43.142.212.27
|AS29522
|Cyber_Folks S.A.
|3
|94.152.254.161
|AS14907
|Wikimedia Foundation Inc.
|3
|198.35.27.27
|AS209453
|GANDI SAS
|3
|173.246.100.58
|AS39572
|DataWeb Global Group B.V.
|3
|46.229.175.55
|AS44273
|Host Europe GmbH
|2
|97.74.102.23
|AS398367
|Lite Speed Technologies Inc.
|2
|64.66.240.1
|AS23393
|NuCDN LLC
|2
|199.167.66.1
|AS59238
|Innovative Extremist Co., Ltd.
|2
|103.135.111.3
|AS24409
|China Internet Network Infomation Center
|2
|125.208.47.1
|AS198412
|Rage4 Networks Limited
|2
|176.124.113.200