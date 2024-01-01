Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

GeoDNS

Translates domain names to IP addresses (on port 53) with dynamic results based on user's geolocation

36 ASNs and 2,169 IP Addresses tagged with geodns.

ASN Name IP Addresses Example IP Address
AS16509Amazon.com, Inc.2,023205.251.199.115
AS37963Hangzhou Alibaba Advertising Co.,Ltd.31139.224.142.100
AS13335Cloudflare, Inc.16108.162.194.38
AS21342Akamai International B.V.10193.108.91.198
AS62597NSONE Inc8198.51.45.8
AS45102Alibaba (US) Technology Co., Ltd.8170.33.32.210
AS16552Tiggee LLC696.45.81.1
AS32934Facebook, Inc.4129.134.31.12
AS203391Cloud DNS Ltd4185.136.96.183
AS397849ZOHO4136.143.173.99
AS199524G-Core Labs S.A.492.223.77.201
AS132203Tencent Building, Kejizhongyi Avenue4203.205.220.26
AS134963Alibaba Cloud (Singapore) Private Limited4170.33.40.136
AS15169Google LLC4216.239.38.10
AS45090Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Company Limited343.142.212.27
AS29522Cyber_Folks S.A.394.152.254.161
AS14907Wikimedia Foundation Inc.3198.35.27.27
AS209453GANDI SAS3173.246.100.58
AS39572DataWeb Global Group B.V.346.229.175.55
AS44273Host Europe GmbH297.74.102.23
AS398367Lite Speed Technologies Inc.264.66.240.1
AS23393NuCDN LLC2199.167.66.1
AS59238Innovative Extremist Co., Ltd.2103.135.111.3
AS24409China Internet Network Infomation Center2125.208.47.1
AS198412Rage4 Networks Limited2176.124.113.200