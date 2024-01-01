Satellite
This IP address is located behind a satellite link
59 ASNs and 613,888 IP Addresses tagged with satellite.
|ASN
|Name
|IP Addresses
|Example IP Address
|AS14593
|Space Exploration Technologies Corporation
|251,392
|145.224.71.0
|AS7155
|ViaSat,Inc.
|200,704
|172.242.176.0
|AS12684
|SES ASTRA S.A.
|33,536
|212.165.233.0
|AS10137
|PT Telkom Satelit Indonesia
|10,496
|103.93.185.0
|AS22351
|INTELSAT GLOBAL SERVICE CORPORATION
|9,472
|41.194.196.0
|AS6621
|Hughes Network Systems, LLC
|8,704
|72.170.232.0
|AS43905
|SPACE NORWAY SATCOM AS
|8,448
|213.234.127.0
|AS206283
|YAHSAT FRANKFURT
|7,936
|82.180.177.0
|AS32806
|MTNSAT Holdings LLC
|7,936
|185.38.32.0
|AS27855
|AXESAT S.A
|6,400
|45.65.249.0
|AS25222
|Inmarsat Solutions B.V.
|4,608
|212.165.76.0
|AS41697
|Hellas Sat Consortium Ltd
|4,352
|94.125.150.0
|AS30844
|Liquid Telecommunications Ltd
|4,352
|154.120.198.0
|AS45700
|PT. NAP Info Lintas Nusa
|4,096
|27.131.248.0
|AS198381
|Star Satellite Communications Company - PJSC
|3,584
|175.111.11.0
|AS29304
|JSC SATIS-TL-94
|3,584
|82.112.28.0
|AS37019
|INTERSAT AFRICA LTD
|3,328
|41.207.127.0
|AS40311
|ViaSat,Inc.
|3,072
|201.46.104.0
|AS4913
|Speedcast Communications, Inc
|2,816
|186.208.45.0
|AS135409
|Kacific Broadband Satellites Pte Ltd
|2,560
|202.5.115.0
|AS198247
|Star Satellite Communications Company - PJSC
|2,304
|175.111.15.0
|AS198504
|Star Satellite Communications Company - PJSC
|2,048
|185.19.81.0
|AS56241
|PT Telkom Satelit Indonesia
|2,048
|103.37.224.0
|AS38891
|Measat Satellite Systems Sdn. Bhd.
|1,792
|116.206.26.0
|AS15757
|Joint Stock Company Gazprom Space Systems
|1,792
|217.17.162.0