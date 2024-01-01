Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Satellite

This IP address is located behind a satellite link

59 ASNs and 613,888 IP Addresses tagged with satellite.

ASN Name IP Addresses Example IP Address
AS14593Space Exploration Technologies Corporation251,392145.224.71.0
AS7155ViaSat,Inc.200,704172.242.176.0
AS12684SES ASTRA S.A.33,536212.165.233.0
AS10137PT Telkom Satelit Indonesia10,496103.93.185.0
AS22351INTELSAT GLOBAL SERVICE CORPORATION9,47241.194.196.0
AS6621Hughes Network Systems, LLC8,70472.170.232.0
AS43905SPACE NORWAY SATCOM AS8,448213.234.127.0
AS206283YAHSAT FRANKFURT7,93682.180.177.0
AS32806MTNSAT Holdings LLC7,936185.38.32.0
AS27855AXESAT S.A6,40045.65.249.0
AS25222Inmarsat Solutions B.V.4,608212.165.76.0
AS41697Hellas Sat Consortium Ltd4,35294.125.150.0
AS30844Liquid Telecommunications Ltd4,352154.120.198.0
AS45700PT. NAP Info Lintas Nusa4,09627.131.248.0
AS198381Star Satellite Communications Company - PJSC3,584175.111.11.0
AS29304JSC SATIS-TL-943,58482.112.28.0
AS37019INTERSAT AFRICA LTD3,32841.207.127.0
AS40311ViaSat,Inc.3,072201.46.104.0
AS4913Speedcast Communications, Inc2,816186.208.45.0
AS135409Kacific Broadband Satellites Pte Ltd2,560202.5.115.0
AS198247Star Satellite Communications Company - PJSC2,304175.111.15.0
AS198504Star Satellite Communications Company - PJSC2,048185.19.81.0
AS56241PT Telkom Satelit Indonesia2,048103.37.224.0
AS38891Measat Satellite Systems Sdn. Bhd.1,792116.206.26.0
AS15757Joint Stock Company Gazprom Space Systems1,792217.17.162.0