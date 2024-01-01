Cloud
Belongs to a major public cloud provider
48 ASNs and 142,623,398 IP Addresses tagged with cloud.
|ASN
|Name
|IP Addresses
|Example IP Address
|AS8075
|Microsoft Corporation
|44,407,356
|40.107.212.0
|AS16509
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|44,389,442
|16.12.74.0
|AS14618
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|17,777,152
|54.172.0.0
|AS396982
|Google LLC
|13,319,936
|35.197.192.0
|AS37963
|Hangzhou Alibaba Advertising Co.,Ltd.
|8,015,870
|8.139.0.0
|AS45102
|Alibaba (US) Technology Co., Ltd.
|3,472,384
|8.209.128.0
|AS14061
|DigitalOcean, LLC
|2,949,248
|159.65.96.0
|AS31898
|Oracle Corporation
|2,240,640
|140.83.48.0
|AS20473
|The Constant Company, LLC
|1,002,240
|108.61.231.0
|AS63949
|Akamai Connected Cloud
|994,560
|172.235.152.0
|AS15169
|Google LLC
|826,880
|35.242.31.0
|AS58593
|Shanghai Blue Cloud Technology Co.,Ltd
|694,348
|52.131.6.0
|AS8070
|Microsoft Corporation
|473,168
|20.35.248.0
|AS55960
|Beijing Guanghuan Xinwang Digital
|449,536
|43.196.0.0
|AS19527
|Google LLC
|376,832
|34.2.0.0
|AS135629
|Ningxia West Cloud Data Technology Co.Ltd.
|350,976
|52.83.0.0
|AS8987
|Amazon Data Services Ireland Ltd
|296,192
|18.99.112.0
|AS8069
|Microsoft Corporation
|194,304
|20.33.29.0
|AS200350
|Yandex.Cloud LLC
|175,104
|89.169.128.0
|AS6167
|Verizon Business
|77,824
|155.146.192.0
|AS24429
|Zhejiang Taobao Network Co.,Ltd
|53,248
|163.181.120.0
|AS3598
|Microsoft Corporation
|35,072
|167.220.26.0
|AS36351
|SoftLayer Technologies Inc.
|25,344
|149.81.117.0
|AS59067
|Microsoft Mobile Alliance Internet Services Co., Ltd
|4,608
|103.255.140.0
|AS139070
|Google Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
|4,096
|34.116.0.0