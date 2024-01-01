Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more

Tags

Explore IPinfo's IP address and ASN data by tag.

View all anycast bittorrent cdn cloud crawler geodns hosting hotspot ix mailserver mobile nameserver proxy relay resolver router satellite ssh tor vpn webserver

Cloud

Belongs to a major public cloud provider

48 ASNs and 142,623,398 IP Addresses tagged with cloud.

ASN Name IP Addresses Example IP Address
AS8075Microsoft Corporation44,407,35640.107.212.0
AS16509Amazon.com, Inc.44,389,44216.12.74.0
AS14618Amazon.com, Inc.17,777,15254.172.0.0
AS396982Google LLC13,319,93635.197.192.0
AS37963Hangzhou Alibaba Advertising Co.,Ltd.8,015,8708.139.0.0
AS45102Alibaba (US) Technology Co., Ltd.3,472,3848.209.128.0
AS14061DigitalOcean, LLC2,949,248159.65.96.0
AS31898Oracle Corporation2,240,640140.83.48.0
AS20473The Constant Company, LLC1,002,240108.61.231.0
AS63949Akamai Connected Cloud994,560172.235.152.0
AS15169Google LLC826,88035.242.31.0
AS58593Shanghai Blue Cloud Technology Co.,Ltd694,34852.131.6.0
AS8070Microsoft Corporation473,16820.35.248.0
AS55960Beijing Guanghuan Xinwang Digital449,53643.196.0.0
AS19527Google LLC376,83234.2.0.0
AS135629Ningxia West Cloud Data Technology Co.Ltd.350,97652.83.0.0
AS8987Amazon Data Services Ireland Ltd296,19218.99.112.0
AS8069Microsoft Corporation194,30420.33.29.0
AS200350Yandex.Cloud LLC175,10489.169.128.0
AS6167Verizon Business77,824155.146.192.0
AS24429Zhejiang Taobao Network Co.,Ltd53,248163.181.120.0
AS3598Microsoft Corporation35,072167.220.26.0
AS36351SoftLayer Technologies Inc.25,344149.81.117.0
AS59067Microsoft Mobile Alliance Internet Services Co., Ltd4,608103.255.140.0
AS139070Google Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.4,09634.116.0.0