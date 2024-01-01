Mobile
1,940 ASNs and 180,787,965 IP Addresses tagged with mobile.
|ASN
|Name
|IP Addresses
|Example IP Address
|AS26599
|TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A
|10,494,720
|179.81.180.0
|AS7018
|AT&T Services, Inc.
|8,666,780
|107.212.107.0
|AS26615
|TIM S/A
|8,038,144
|179.10.114.0
|AS22394
|Verizon Business
|7,779,072
|97.32.192.0
|AS3215
|Orange S.A.
|5,703,168
|193.253.56.0
|AS17676
|SoftBank Corp.
|4,986,880
|126.80.249.0
|AS6167
|Verizon Business
|4,629,248
|174.227.96.0
|AS6713
|Office National des Postes et Telecommunications ONPT (Maroc Telecom) / IAM
|4,311,296
|105.136.224.0
|AS26611
|COMUNICACIÓN CELULAR S.A. COMCEL S.A.
|4,249,600
|191.149.124.0
|AS20057
|AT&T Mobility LLC
|3,576,623
|166.216.153.0
|AS36992
|ETISALAT MISR
|3,563,776
|156.175.64.0
|AS37069
|The Egyptian Company for Mobile Services (Mobinil)
|3,441,152
|45.99.162.0
|AS33771
|Safaricom Limited
|2,971,648
|105.56.94.0
|AS9644
|SK Telecom
|2,742,272
|223.62.206.0
|AS4134
|CHINANET-BACKBONE
|2,483,456
|202.100.87.0
|AS15557
|Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR SA
|2,433,792
|78.114.33.0
|AS37168
|Cell C (Pty) Ltd
|2,377,472
|105.1.241.0
|AS12322
|Free SAS
|2,237,440
|88.164.70.0
|AS2856
|British Telecommunications PLC
|2,145,024
|217.33.162.0
|AS12479
|Orange Espagne SA
|2,125,824
|80.102.149.0
|AS197207
|Mobile Communication Company of Iran PLC
|2,074,624
|158.58.64.0
|AS18881
|TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A
|1,818,368
|179.181.192.0
|AS2516
|KDDI CORPORATION
|1,797,888
|118.154.234.0
|AS1257
|Tele2 Sverige AB
|1,660,416
|37.2.214.0
|AS55836
|Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
|1,639,680
|49.32.247.0