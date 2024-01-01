Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Mobile

1,940 ASNs and 180,787,965 IP Addresses tagged with mobile.

ASN Name IP Addresses Example IP Address
AS26599TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A10,494,720179.81.180.0
AS7018AT&T Services, Inc.8,666,780107.212.107.0
AS26615TIM S/A8,038,144179.10.114.0
AS22394Verizon Business7,779,07297.32.192.0
AS3215Orange S.A.5,703,168193.253.56.0
AS17676SoftBank Corp.4,986,880126.80.249.0
AS6167Verizon Business4,629,248174.227.96.0
AS6713Office National des Postes et Telecommunications ONPT (Maroc Telecom) / IAM4,311,296105.136.224.0
AS26611COMUNICACIÓN CELULAR S.A. COMCEL S.A.4,249,600191.149.124.0
AS20057AT&T Mobility LLC3,576,623166.216.153.0
AS36992ETISALAT MISR3,563,776156.175.64.0
AS37069The Egyptian Company for Mobile Services (Mobinil)3,441,15245.99.162.0
AS33771Safaricom Limited2,971,648105.56.94.0
AS9644SK Telecom2,742,272223.62.206.0
AS4134CHINANET-BACKBONE2,483,456202.100.87.0
AS15557Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR SA2,433,79278.114.33.0
AS37168Cell C (Pty) Ltd2,377,472105.1.241.0
AS12322Free SAS2,237,44088.164.70.0
AS2856British Telecommunications PLC2,145,024217.33.162.0
AS12479Orange Espagne SA2,125,82480.102.149.0
AS197207Mobile Communication Company of Iran PLC2,074,624158.58.64.0
AS18881TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A1,818,368179.181.192.0
AS2516KDDI CORPORATION1,797,888118.154.234.0
AS1257Tele2 Sverige AB1,660,41637.2.214.0
AS55836Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited1,639,68049.32.247.0