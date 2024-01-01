Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Nameserver

Translates domain names under its authority to IP addresses (on port 53)

28,158 ASNs and 621,296 IP Addresses tagged with nameserver.

ASN Name IP Addresses Example IP Address
AS16276OVH SAS41,91446.105.32.119
AS46606Unified Layer32,457162.214.174.104
AS19871Network Solutions, LLC14,763162.241.77.184
AS16509Amazon.com, Inc.12,52113.237.91.238
AS8560IONOS SE12,27682.223.68.118
AS14061DigitalOcean, LLC9,967178.128.1.169
AS51167Contabo GmbH8,76595.111.239.165
AS63410PrivateSystems Networks8,709162.246.57.10
AS63949Akamai Connected Cloud7,921172.236.11.219
AS55293A2 Hosting, Inc.7,90764.4.161.227
AS32244Liquid Web, L.L.C7,15167.43.13.102
AS22612Namecheap, Inc.6,733162.0.239.174
AS13335Cloudflare, Inc.5,394162.159.11.235
AS3462Data Communication Business Group5,357210.61.203.126
AS20473The Constant Company, LLC4,967149.28.162.150
AS40092HostPapa4,038103.26.140.24
AS33182HostDime.com, Inc.3,719184.171.246.234
AS8075Microsoft Corporation3,08452.187.22.206
AS26496GoDaddy.com, LLC3,07072.167.34.2
AS14618Amazon.com, Inc.3,05944.214.127.130
AS27715Locaweb Serviços de Internet S/A3,001191.252.128.61
AS201446Soluciones web on line s.l.2,79345.154.57.218
AS36352HostPapa2,705192.227.211.162
AS32475SingleHop LLC2,626173.236.33.238
AS4713NTT Communications Corporation2,624202.234.232.209