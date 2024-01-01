Nameserver
Translates domain names under its authority to IP addresses (on port 53)
28,158 ASNs and 621,296 IP Addresses tagged with nameserver.
|ASN
|Name
|IP Addresses
|Example IP Address
|AS16276
|OVH SAS
|41,914
|46.105.32.119
|AS46606
|Unified Layer
|32,457
|162.214.174.104
|AS19871
|Network Solutions, LLC
|14,763
|162.241.77.184
|AS16509
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|12,521
|13.237.91.238
|AS8560
|IONOS SE
|12,276
|82.223.68.118
|AS14061
|DigitalOcean, LLC
|9,967
|178.128.1.169
|AS51167
|Contabo GmbH
|8,765
|95.111.239.165
|AS63410
|PrivateSystems Networks
|8,709
|162.246.57.10
|AS63949
|Akamai Connected Cloud
|7,921
|172.236.11.219
|AS55293
|A2 Hosting, Inc.
|7,907
|64.4.161.227
|AS32244
|Liquid Web, L.L.C
|7,151
|67.43.13.102
|AS22612
|Namecheap, Inc.
|6,733
|162.0.239.174
|AS13335
|Cloudflare, Inc.
|5,394
|162.159.11.235
|AS3462
|Data Communication Business Group
|5,357
|210.61.203.126
|AS20473
|The Constant Company, LLC
|4,967
|149.28.162.150
|AS40092
|HostPapa
|4,038
|103.26.140.24
|AS33182
|HostDime.com, Inc.
|3,719
|184.171.246.234
|AS8075
|Microsoft Corporation
|3,084
|52.187.22.206
|AS26496
|GoDaddy.com, LLC
|3,070
|72.167.34.2
|AS14618
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|3,059
|44.214.127.130
|AS27715
|Locaweb Serviços de Internet S/A
|3,001
|191.252.128.61
|AS201446
|Soluciones web on line s.l.
|2,793
|45.154.57.218
|AS36352
|HostPapa
|2,705
|192.227.211.162
|AS32475
|SingleHop LLC
|2,626
|173.236.33.238
|AS4713
|NTT Communications Corporation
|2,624
|202.234.232.209