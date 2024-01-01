Router
43,605 ASNs and 4,655,564 IP Addresses tagged with router.
|ASN
|Name
|IP Addresses
|Example IP Address
|AS7922
|Comcast Cable Communications, LLC
|540,177
|50.234.182.66
|AS7018
|AT&T Services, Inc.
|134,557
|12.246.41.74
|AS4134
|CHINANET-BACKBONE
|124,854
|202.97.72.102
|AS7713
|PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
|70,186
|36.94.138.217
|AS4837
|CHINA UNICOM China169 Backbone
|62,534
|221.0.69.186
|AS20115
|Charter Communications
|58,918
|174.81.243.107
|AS3269
|Telecom Italia S.p.A.
|54,094
|80.21.75.62
|AS10796
|Charter Communications Inc
|47,714
|107.10.231.197
|AS9498
|BHARTI Airtel Ltd.
|47,065
|122.186.146.41
|AS4766
|Korea Telecom
|46,847
|125.145.21.78
|AS209
|CenturyLink Communications, LLC
|45,255
|65.141.136.58
|AS6128
|Cablevision Systems Corp.
|44,284
|24.45.250.177
|AS11427
|Charter Communications Inc
|42,147
|68.203.116.167
|AS33363
|Charter Communications, Inc
|40,672
|72.188.177.169
|AS3356
|Level 3 Parent, LLC
|40,306
|212.133.10.41
|AS13335
|Cloudflare, Inc.
|38,922
|172.70.88.17
|AS2856
|British Telecommunications PLC
|38,713
|31.121.250.105
|AS20001
|Charter Communications Inc
|35,373
|76.89.239.14
|AS9808
|China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd.
|35,008
|221.183.148.186
|AS5617
|Orange Polska Spolka Akcyjna
|33,954
|83.15.33.89
|AS3320
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|32,647
|87.137.95.54
|AS31655
|Gamma Telecom Holdings Ltd
|30,426
|157.231.235.196
|AS11426
|Charter Communications Inc
|29,352
|173.92.114.228
|AS174
|Cogent Communications
|29,129
|38.88.63.50
|AS8151
|UNINET
|28,745
|201.96.101.13