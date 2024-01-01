Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more

Tags

Explore IPinfo's IP address and ASN data by tag.

View all anycast bittorrent cdn cloud crawler geodns hosting hotspot ix mailserver mobile nameserver proxy relay resolver router satellite ssh tor vpn webserver

Router

43,605 ASNs and 4,655,564 IP Addresses tagged with router.

ASN Name IP Addresses Example IP Address
AS7922Comcast Cable Communications, LLC540,17750.234.182.66
AS7018AT&T Services, Inc.134,55712.246.41.74
AS4134CHINANET-BACKBONE124,854202.97.72.102
AS7713PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia70,18636.94.138.217
AS4837CHINA UNICOM China169 Backbone62,534221.0.69.186
AS20115Charter Communications58,918174.81.243.107
AS3269Telecom Italia S.p.A.54,09480.21.75.62
AS10796Charter Communications Inc47,714107.10.231.197
AS9498BHARTI Airtel Ltd.47,065122.186.146.41
AS4766Korea Telecom46,847125.145.21.78
AS209CenturyLink Communications, LLC45,25565.141.136.58
AS6128Cablevision Systems Corp.44,28424.45.250.177
AS11427Charter Communications Inc42,14768.203.116.167
AS33363Charter Communications, Inc40,67272.188.177.169
AS3356Level 3 Parent, LLC40,306212.133.10.41
AS13335Cloudflare, Inc.38,922172.70.88.17
AS2856British Telecommunications PLC38,71331.121.250.105
AS20001Charter Communications Inc35,37376.89.239.14
AS9808China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd.35,008221.183.148.186
AS5617Orange Polska Spolka Akcyjna33,95483.15.33.89
AS3320Deutsche Telekom AG32,64787.137.95.54
AS31655Gamma Telecom Holdings Ltd30,426157.231.235.196
AS11426Charter Communications Inc29,352173.92.114.228
AS174Cogent Communications29,12938.88.63.50
AS8151UNINET28,745201.96.101.13