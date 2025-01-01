What Is a Residential Proxy Network?

Residential Proxy Network

Overview of Residential Proxy Network

A residential proxy network is a type of proxy network that routes internet traffic through real residential IP addresses, rather than through data centers or cloud services. These residential IPs are typically provided by individual users' devices, like smartphones, computers, or routers. These proxies make it appear as though the traffic is originating from a legitimate residential location, rather than from a data center, making them harder to detect or block.

Why Residential Proxy Networks Are Important

With the growing use of residential proxy networks, it has become easier for users to anonymize their online activities. While some use proxies for privacy or security reasons, others use them to engage in fraudulent activities, bypass geo-restrictions, or conduct cyberattacks. Residential proxy detection is essential in fraud prevention by helping identify high-risk users who may be hiding behind proxies to commit fraud.

How You Can Use Residential Proxy Network Information at IPinfo

IPinfo’s residential proxy database delivers continually updated IP data that includes residential proxy detection. This allows businesses to detect and block suspicious activity in real time while minimizing the risk of false positives.

Links to Related Documentation and Tooling

Additional Resources