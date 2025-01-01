What Is a Public IP Address?

Public IP Address

Overview of Public IP Addresses

A public IP address is an IP address that is directly accessible over the internet and assigned to a device or network by an Internet Service Provider (ISP). Unlike private IP addresses, which are used within local networks and are not routable on the internet, public IP addresses allow devices to communicate outside their local network with other internet-connected systems.

Why Public IP Addresses Are Important

Public IP addresses enable direct communication between devices on the internet. They allow users to access websites, connect to remote servers, and run services such as email servers, VPNs, and cloud applications. Businesses and ISPs rely on public IPs to provide internet access and facilitate global connectivity.

How You Can Use Public IP Address Data at IPinfo

At IPinfo, public IP address data can be used to identify, analyze, and track IP activity across the internet. Businesses can use IPinfo’s IP data to monitor website traffic, enhance security protocols, block high-risk connections, and personalize user experiences.

