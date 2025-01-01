What Is the MMDB File Format?

MMDB File Format

Overview of MMDB File Format

The MMDB (MaxMind database) file format is a binary database format used to store and query IP geolocation and network data efficiently. It’s widely used in the IP intelligence industry for fast lookups of IP-related information, such as geolocation, ISP details, connection type, and ASN (Autonomous System Number).

Why MMDB Is Important

The MMDB format helps store and access large-scale IP data efficiently, allowing for real-time lookups and reduced storage needs – it’s also been widely adopted.

How You Can Use MMDB at IPinfo

At IPinfo, you can download and use MMDB files for offline access to IP data. This is ideal for businesses that require fast, local lookups without API latency.

