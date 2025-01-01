What Is Proxy Detection?

Overview of Proxy Detection

Proxy detection refers to identifying IP addresses that are using proxies to mask their true location. A proxy server acts as an intermediary between a user’s device and the internet, allowing them to route traffic through another IP address, which can be used for privacy, security, or bypassing content restrictions. Residential proxies in particular have become popular in recent years since they appear like traditional residential traffic.

Why Proxy Detection Is Important

With the widespread use of proxies, it has become easier for users to anonymize their online activities. While some use proxies for privacy or security reasons, others use them to engage in fraudulent activities, bypass geo-restrictions, or conduct cyberattacks. Proxy detection is essential in fraud prevention by helping identify high-risk users who may be hiding behind proxies to commit fraud.

How You Can Use Proxy Detection at IPinfo

Proxy detection data can be accessed through the IPinfo’s privacy detection API or database downloads, which provide information about whether an IP is linked to a proxy. IPinfo’s residential proxy database takes these efforts a step further, delivering continually updated IP data that includes residential proxy detection. This allows businesses to detect and block suspicious activity in real time while minimizing the risk of false positives.

