What Is Tor?

Tor

Overview of Tor

Tor (The Onion Router) is a free, open-source software that enables anonymous communication on the internet. It works by routing internet traffic through a network of volunteer-operated servers, called relays, to hide users' IP addresses and encrypt their data multiple times (like the layers of an onion). This process ensures that users' online activities remain private, making it more difficult to trace their actions back to their physical location or identity.

What's Important About Tor

Tor’s ability to anonymize internet traffic has led to concerns about its use for illegal activities, such as engaging in cyberattacks, trafficking, or other malicious operations.

How You Can Use Tor at IPinfo

Privacy detection data can be accessed through the IPinfo’s privacy detection API or database downloads, which provide information about whether an IP is linked to a Tor node. This allows businesses to detect and block suspicious activity in real time while minimizing the risk of false positives.

Links to Related Documentation and Tooling

Additional Resources