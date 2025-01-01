What Is BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)?

BGP

Overview of Border Gateway Protocol (BGP)

Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) is a gateway protocol used to exchange routing information between different autonomous systems (AS) – BGP allows data to be routed over the internet. BGP helps routers to communicate and determine the most efficient path for data to travel to its target destination.

What to Know About BGPs

BGPs are one of the most important protocols on the internet. We could not send and receive data without them. BGPs enable networks to dynamically exchange routing information, ensuring that data packets take the most efficient path to their destination.

How You Can Use BGP Data at IPinfo

IPinfo's ASN API or database download enables users to explore BGP routes associated with specific ASNs, offering valuable information for troubleshooting network issues and optimizing traffic flows.

Links to Related Documentation and Tooling

Additional Resources