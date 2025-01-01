What Is Privacy Detection Data?

Overview of Privacy Detection Data

Privacy detection data refers to identifying IP addresses associated with privacy-enhancing tools, such as VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, private relays, hosting providers, and residential IP masking services, which can be used for fraudulent activities or to violate regional content restrictions.

Why Privacy Detection Data Is Important

With the increasing use of VPNs and proxies for anonymity, businesses need reliable IP intelligence to detect potential fraud, prevent account takeovers, and enhance security. Additionally, privacy detection data is crucial for content access control. Streaming services, banks, and online platforms rely on accurate IP intelligence to enforce geographic restrictions and detect attempts to bypass region-based content policies.

How You Can Use Privacy Detection Data at IPinfo

Privacy detection data can be accessed through the IPinfo’s privacy detection API or database downloads, which provide information about whether an IP is linked to a VPN, proxy, Tor node, hosting provider, or private relay. This allows businesses to detect and block suspicious activity in real time while minimizing the risk of false positives.

