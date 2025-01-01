What Is WHOIS?

WHOIS

Overview of WHOIS

WHOIS is a query and response protocol used to retrieve information about the ownership and registration of domain names, IP addresses, and autonomous systems. When someone registers a domain name or IP address block, their contact information (such as name, email, and physical address) is stored in a WHOIS database. This information can be publicly accessed via a WHOIS query, which allows users to identify the registrant, administrative contacts, technical contacts, and the registration dates of domain names or IP ranges.

What's Important About WHOIS

WHOIS maintains transparency and accountability on the internet. It helps organizations and individuals verify the authenticity of domain names or IP addresses and their legitimacy and identifies the owner of a domain or IP address.

How You Can Use WHOIS Data at IPinfo

WHOIS data is integrated into IPinfo IP data to provide detailed information about IP address ownership and network allocations. Businesses and cybersecurity teams can leverage WHOIS data to identify IP ownership, track malicious actors, and prevent fraudulent activity.

Links to Related Documentation and Tooling

Additional Resources