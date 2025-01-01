What Is a Static IP Address?

Static IP Address

Overview of Static IPs

Static IP addresses are fixed and remain the same. They are manually assigned to a device or network, unlike dynamic IPs that are reassigned periodically.

What’s Important About Static IPs

Due to the fixed nature of static IPs, their associated geolocation and other information changes less and is often more reliable.

How IPinfo Handles Static IPs

Because static IP addresses remain the same, their contexts usually remain the same. However, IPinfo still refreshes its data every 24 hours in order to ensure the most up-to-date, accurate information is available to users.

