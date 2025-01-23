Static IP Address Example and Guide for Set-Up

A static IP address is a fixed, unchanging identifier assigned to a device on a network. This permanence ensures devices like servers, printers, or security systems can be reliably accessed without needing to track changing addresses.
Static IPs are often used in settings requiring consistent connectivity, such as hosting websites, enabling remote access, or managing networked devices efficiently. For example, in an office, assigning a static IP to a shared printer allows all employees' devices to connect reliably without reconfiguring settings if the printer's IP changes.
An IP (Internet Protocol) address is a unique identifier assigned to each device on a network. A static IP address does not change over time. Unlike dynamic IP addresses, which are assigned by DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) and can vary, static IP addresses are manually configured and remain fixed.
Internet is accessed through the connection provided by the Internet Service Provider (ISP). The router has a static public IP address that is shared by all the devices connected to the private network, such as printers, workstations, web servers, WiFi routers, and wireless devices.
Based on the requirements, devices within the private network are given either a dynamic or a static IP address. For example, a static private IP address is needed for the web server for easy configuration, while devices connected to the WiFi do not require a static IP address.
The process involved in setting up a static IP address depends on the operating system that the device is using. Although setting a static IP address is straightforward, it varies across different operating systems.
I will first walk you through how to set it up on a Windows 10 OS and Windows 11 OS.
Go to your Windows control panel and navigate to Network and Internet settings. Alternatively, you can visit the following:
Control Panel\\Network and Internet\\Network and Sharing Center
Alternatively, You can also get your active network connections from this Network Connections settings:
Control Panel\\All Control Panel Items\\Network Connections
You type the following command on Windows Run to visit this settings directory.
ncpa.cpl
From here, select your active network connection, which could be WiFi or Ethernet. I will choose the Ethernet option. Click on the “Properties” button.
From here, double click on "Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4)" and select "Use the following IP address.”
Now you can enter the IP address, which will be your static IP address, Subnet Mask (usually 255.255.255.0), and Default Gateway.
You can now set up the DNS server addresses. You can choose:
After you have set up the IP address and related information, click on OK and exit out of the settings. Then restart your computer.
Then you can verify your static IP address from your PowerShell or CMD by running the following command:
ipconfig
Look for the IPv4 address value for your active Internet connection.
Now I’ll switch to setting up a private static IP address in a Mac OS device.
Click the Apple Menu in the top-left corner of your screen. Select System Preferences from the drop-down menu.
In the search bar of your settings, search for TCP/IP. This will bring you directly to the IP settings configuration of your actively connected network.
Click the "Advanced..." button in the lower-right corner of the window.
From there, change the setting for IPv4 from DHCP to “Using DHCP with Manual Address."
Optionally, to change DNS settings:
After that save the settings and exit out. You can see the updated static IP address from your network settings or by running the ipconfig command.
Static IPs can also be set on network router-level settings. For this example, I am using a netgear router as an example.
To access your router settings, simply enter your router's IP address (usually 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1) in your web browser. If unsure, check your router's manual. Log in with your admin username and password, which can be found on the router or provided by your ISP.
To find DHCP or LAN Settings, go to Network Settings or Advanced Settings in your router's menu. This step is dependent on the router brand and model.
From the advanced settings, find LAN setup configuration.
After you have come up with the plan, identify the device whose IP address you want to change.
Set the static IP address by pressing the add button.
Save the DHCP reservation settings. The router may require a restart for the changes to take effect.
Like before, you can now check whether the local static IP address of the device has changed.
