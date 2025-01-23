Static IP Address Example and Guide for Set-Up

A static IP address is a fixed, unchanging identifier assigned to a device on a network. This permanence ensures devices like servers, printers, or security systems can be reliably accessed without needing to track changing addresses.

Static IPs are often used in settings requiring consistent connectivity, such as hosting websites, enabling remote access, or managing networked devices efficiently. For example, in an office, assigning a static IP to a shared printer allows all employees' devices to connect reliably without reconfiguring settings if the printer's IP changes.

What is a Static IP Address?

An IP (Internet Protocol) address is a unique identifier assigned to each device on a network. A static IP address does not change over time. Unlike dynamic IP addresses, which are assigned by DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) and can vary, static IP addresses are manually configured and remain fixed.

Static IP Address Example

Internet is accessed through the connection provided by the Internet Service Provider (ISP). The router has a static public IP address that is shared by all the devices connected to the private network, such as printers, workstations, web servers, WiFi routers, and wireless devices.

Based on the requirements, devices within the private network are given either a dynamic or a static IP address. For example, a static private IP address is needed for the web server for easy configuration, while devices connected to the WiFi do not require a static IP address.

Setting Up a Static IP on a Windows Device

The process involved in setting up a static IP address depends on the operating system that the device is using. Although setting a static IP address is straightforward, it varies across different operating systems.

I will first walk you through how to set it up on a Windows 10 OS and Windows 11 OS.

Step 1: Open Network Settings

Go to your Windows control panel and navigate to Network and Internet settings. Alternatively, you can visit the following:

Control Panel\\Network and Internet\\Network and Sharing Center

Alternatively, You can also get your active network connections from this Network Connections settings:

Control Panel\\All Control Panel Items\\Network Connections

You type the following command on Windows Run to visit this settings directory.

ncpa.cpl

Step 2: Locate Your Network Adapter

From here, select your active network connection, which could be WiFi or Ethernet. I will choose the Ethernet option. Click on the “Properties” button.

Step 3: Access Internet Protocol Settings

From here, double click on "Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4)" and select "Use the following IP address.”

Step 4: Set Up a Static IP

Now you can enter the IP address, which will be your static IP address, Subnet Mask (usually 255.255.255.0), and Default Gateway.

IP address: When selecting a static IP address, make sure it falls within your network's range and is not currently in use by another device. For example, you could choose 192.168.1.15.

Subnet Mask: Enter the subnet mask for your network (usually 255.255.255.0).

Default Gateway: Please enter your router's IP address, such as 192.168.1.1.

Step 5: Configure DNS Servers

You can now set up the DNS server addresses. You can choose:

Google’s DNS server Preferred DNS server: Use a preferred DNS server like 8.8.8.8 for Google DNS Alternate DNS server: Have an alternate DNS server like 8.8.4.4 for Google DNS as a backup

Or, Cloudflare’s DNS server Preferred DNS server: 1.1.1.1 Alternate DNS server: 1.0.0.1



Step 6: Save and Apply Settings

After you have set up the IP address and related information, click on OK and exit out of the settings. Then restart your computer.

Step 7: Verify the Static IP

Then you can verify your static IP address from your PowerShell or CMD by running the following command:

ipconfig

Look for the IPv4 address value for your active Internet connection.

Setting Up a Static IP on a Mac Device

Now I’ll switch to setting up a private static IP address in a Mac OS device.

Step 1: Open System Preferences

Click the Apple Menu in the top-left corner of your screen. Select System Preferences from the drop-down menu.

Step 2: Navigate to Network Settings

In the search bar of your settings, search for TCP/IP. This will bring you directly to the IP settings configuration of your actively connected network.

Step 3: Access Advanced Settings

Click the "Advanced..." button in the lower-right corner of the window.

Step 4: Configure the IP Settings

From there, change the setting for IPv4 from DHCP to “Using DHCP with Manual Address."

Step 5: Enter the Static IP Details

Choose a static IP address within your network's range and not already in use (e.g., 192.168.1.39). Use the subnet mask 255.255.255.0 for most networks. Enter your router's IP address (e.g., 192.168.1.1).

Step 6: Configure DNS Settings (Optional)

Optionally, to change DNS settings:

Go to Advanced settings and then the DNS tab. Click the + button to add DNS addresses:

Preferred DNS: 8.8.8.8 (Google DNS)



Alternate DNS: 8.8.4.4 (Google DNS)

Step 7: Save and Apply Changes

After that save the settings and exit out. You can see the updated static IP address from your network settings or by running the ipconfig command.

Setting Up a DHCP Reservation on Your Router

Static IPs can also be set on network router-level settings. For this example, I am using a netgear router as an example.

Step 1: Access Your Router’s Admin Panel

To access your router settings, simply enter your router's IP address (usually 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1) in your web browser. If unsure, check your router's manual. Log in with your admin username and password, which can be found on the router or provided by your ISP.

Step 2: Find the DHCP Settings

To find DHCP or LAN Settings, go to Network Settings or Advanced Settings in your router's menu. This step is dependent on the router brand and model.

Step 3: Locate the DHCP Reservation Section

From the advanced settings, find LAN setup configuration.

Step 4: Identify the Device

After you have come up with the plan, identify the device whose IP address you want to change.

Step 5: Add the Reservation

Set the static IP address by pressing the add button.

Step 6: Save Changes

Save the DHCP reservation settings. The router may require a restart for the changes to take effect.

Step 7: Verify the Reservation

Like before, you can now check whether the local static IP address of the device has changed.

Wrapping Up: Static IP Address Set-Up Process

