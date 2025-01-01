What Is Referral WHOIS (RWHOIS)?

Referral WHOIS (RWHOIS)

Overview of Referral WHOIS

Referral WHOIS (RWHOIS) is an extension of the WHOIS protocol designed to allow distributed access to domain and IP address registration data. Unlike the traditional WHOIS system, which relies on a centralized database, RWHOIS enables delegation of responsibility to multiple servers. This allows network operators and ISPs to maintain and serve their own registration records instead of relying on a single, authoritative registry.

Why RWHOIS Is Important

RWHOIS allows organizations to distribute and manage IP registration data efficiently. By decentralizing WHOIS data, RWHOIS provides a more scalable approach for ISPs, hosting providers, and enterprises that allocate IP addresses to customers. The downside of this data is that it is self-reported and not well-policed, so it’s not always up-to-date and accurate.

How You Can Use RWHOIS Data at IPinfo

RWHOIS data is integrated into IPinfo IP data to provide detailed information about IP address ownership and network allocations. Businesses and cybersecurity teams can leverage RWHOIS data to identify IP ownership, track malicious actors, and prevent fraudulent activity.

Links to Related Documentation and Tooling

Additional Resources