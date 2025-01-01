What Are Proxy Servers?

A proxy server is an intermediary between a user’s device and the internet that forwards requests and responses on behalf of the user. When a user connects to a website through a proxy, the website sees the proxy’s IP address instead of the user’s real IP address. Proxies are commonly used for anonymity, security, and bypassing network restrictions.

Why Proxy Servers Are Important

Individuals use proxies to protect their online privacy, bypass geo-restrictions, or avoid tracking. They can be exploited for fraudulent activities. Cybercriminals use them to mask their real locations, making it harder to detect suspicious behavior. In e-commerce and online services, proxies can be used for fake account creation, ad fraud, scraping, and bypassing geo-blocking restrictions.

How You Can Identify Proxy Servers at IPinfo

Proxy servers can be identified through IPinfo’s privacy detection API or database downloads, which provide information about whether an IP is linked to a proxy. IPinfo’s residential proxy database takes these efforts a step further, delivering continually updated IP data that includes residential proxy detection. This allows businesses to detect and block suspicious activity in real time while minimizing the risk of false positives.

