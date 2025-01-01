What Is Reverse IP Lookup?

Reverse IP Lookup

Overview of Reverse IP Lookup

A reverse IP lookup is a process that allows you to determine the domain names associated with a specific IP address. Unlike the traditional DNS lookup, which maps a domain name to its corresponding IP address, reverse IP lookup works in the opposite direction, enabling the identification of websites or domains hosted on a particular IP address.

What's Important About Reverse IP Lookup

Reverse IP lookup is commonly used to uncover all the domain names hosted on a shared hosting server or to identify multiple websites sharing a single IP address. This information can be used to identify potentially malicious or compromised sites sharing an IP address and discover the websites associated with certain IPs to use for competitive analysis.

How You Can Use Reverse IP Lookup at IPinfo

IPinfo’s IP to hosted domains API and database downloads reveal domains associated with an IP. They can list hundreds or even thousands of domains hosted on one IP address.

Additional Resources