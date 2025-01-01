What Is a Local Internet Registry (LIR)?

A Local Internet Registry (LIR) is an organization, typically an ISP (Internet Service Provider), hosting provider, or large enterprise, that receives and manages IP address allocations from a Regional Internet Registry (RIR).

Why LIR Is Important

LIRs play a crucial role in the global internet infrastructure by ensuring efficient allocation and management of IP address space. Since IPv4 addresses are scarce, LIRs help optimize their distribution through subnetting, IP leasing, and IPv6 adoption strategies. They also maintain WHOIS records, keeping internet governance transparent by documenting IP ownership and usage.

How You Can Use LIR Data at IPinfo

At IPinfo, users can access LIR-related data through our API and database downloads, which provide details on ASNs, company affiliations, and more.

