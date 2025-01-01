What Is IPv4?

IPv4

Overview of IPv4

IPv4 is the internet protocol (IP) address type most widely used for identifying devices on a network. IPv4 uses a 32-bit address system, meaning it can support approximately 4.3 billion unique IP addresses – an amount that has been exhausted due to the number of users and devices accessing the internet. IPv4 addresses are typically written in dotted decimal format (e.g., 192.168.1.1).

Why IPv4 Is Important

IPv4 serves as the foundation of modern internet communication, enabling data exchange across global networks. Almost all internet services, websites, and applications still rely on IPv4 for connectivity, despite IPv4 address exhaustion.

How You Can Use IPv4 at IPinfo

IPinfo contextualizes both IPv4 and IPv6 data to provide information about their ownership, location, and potential security risks.

