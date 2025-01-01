What Is Round Trip Time (RTT)?

Round Trip Time (RTT)

Overview of Round Trip Time

Round Trip Time (RTT) refers to the total time it takes for a data packet to travel from its source to a destination and back again. RTT is a key measurement in network performance and is typically expressed in milliseconds (ms).

What's Important About Round Trip Time

This metric is used to assess the latency of a network connection, providing insights into how quickly data can travel between two points. RTT is influenced by various factors, including the distance between the source and destination, the quality of the network infrastructure, the presence of intermediaries (like routers or firewalls), and network congestion. RTT is commonly used in ping tests and network diagnostic tools.

How You Can Use Round Trip Time (RTT) Data at IPinfo

IPinfo measures RTT for its proprietary Probe Network, which uses ping measurements from multiple server locations, resulting in a robust and dynamic internet map. IPinfo servers ping individual IP addresses to see how long they take to send information back, and then measure the round trip time. By analyzing latency patterns, IPinfo triangulates the most probable physical location of an IP address. This method allows IPinfo to correct inaccuracies common with other providers.

