What Is IP Addressing?

Overview of IP Addressing

IP addressing is the system used to assign unique identifiers (IP addresses) to devices on a network, whether that network is local or connected to the internet. An IP address is a 32-bit or 128-bit numerical label used to identify devices and ensure that data is routed correctly between devices over the internet.

Why IP Addressing Is Important

The process IP addressing enables devices to identify and communicate with one another. Without proper IP addressing, devices would not be able to send or receive data correctly over a network.

How You Can Use IP Addressing at IPinfo

IPinfo provides accurate, comprehensive data on IP addresses assigned through IP addressing, including geolocation, ASN (Autonomous System Number), and organization. Through the API or database downloads, users can get detailed information about IP addresses, such as the city, country, ISP, and even whether the IP is part of a VPN or proxy network.

