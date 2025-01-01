What Are Bogon IP Addresses?

Overview of Bogon IP Addresses

Bogon IP addresses refer to IP addresses that are not assigned to any entity by the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA) or Regional Internet Registries (RIRs). These addresses include ranges reserved for special purposes, such as private networks, and should not appear on the public internet.

Why Bogon IP Addresses Are Important

Identifying bogon IP addresses can allow network administrators to block unwanted traffic, reduce the risk of attacks, and ensure that only legitimate IP addresses are allowed to communicate over their networks.

How IPinfo Handles Bogon Addresses

IPinfo's API and database downloads include a "bogon" field, indicating the status of the IP.

