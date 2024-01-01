Bogon IP Address Ranges
Some IP addresses and IP ranges are reserved for special use, such as for local or private networks, and should not appear on the public internet. These reserved ranges, along with other IP ranges that haven't yet been allocated and therefore also shouldn't appear on the public internet are sometimes known as bogons.
Because bogon IP addresses don't belong to a specific user or server on the internet, so there's no way to geolocate them. Therefore our IP geolocation API won't return location information for IP addresses within bogon ranges, but it will return a bogon field to indicate that the IP address is a bogon.
IPv4 Bogon Ranges
|Netblock
|Description
|0.0.0.0/8
|"This" network
|10.0.0.0/8
|Private-use networks
|100.64.0.0/10
|Carrier-grade NAT
|127.0.0.0/8
|Loopback
|127.0.53.53
|Name collision occurrence
|169.254.0.0/16
|Link local
|172.16.0.0/12
|Private-use networks
|192.0.0.0/24
|IETF protocol assignments
|192.0.2.0/24
|TEST-NET-1
|192.168.0.0/16
|Private-use networks
|198.18.0.0/15
|Network interconnect device benchmark testing
|198.51.100.0/24
|TEST-NET-2
|203.0.113.0/24
|TEST-NET-3
|224.0.0.0/4
|Multicast
|240.0.0.0/4
|Reserved for future use
|255.255.255.255/32
|Limited broadcast
IPv6 Bogon Ranges
|Netblock
|Description
|::/128
|Node-scope unicast unspecified address
|::1/128
|Node-scope unicast loopback address
|::ffff:0:0/96
|IPv4-mapped addresses
|::/96
|IPv4-compatible addresses
|100::/64
|Remotely triggered black hole addresses
|2001:10::/28
|Overlay routable cryptographic hash identifiers (ORCHID)
|2001:db8::/32
|Documentation prefix
|3fff::/20
|Documentation prefix
|fc00::/7
|Unique local addresses (ULA)
|fe80::/10
|Link-local unicast
|fec0::/10
|Site-local unicast (deprecated)
|ff00::/8
|Multicast (Note: ff0e:/16 is global scope and may appear on the global internet.)
IPv6 Additional Bogon Ranges
These ranges aren't officially IPv6 bogon ranges - they're IPv6 representations of different IPv4 bogon ranges.
|Netblock
|Description
|2002::/24
|6to4 bogon (0.0.0.0/8)
|2002:a00::/24
|6to4 bogon (10.0.0.0/8)
|2002:7f00::/24
|6to4 bogon (127.0.0.0/8)
|2002:a9fe::/32
|6to4 bogon (169.254.0.0/16)
|2002:ac10::/28
|6to4 bogon (172.16.0.0/12)
|2002:c000::/40
|6to4 bogon (192.0.0.0/24)
|2002:c000:200::/40
|6to4 bogon (192.0.2.0/24)
|2002:c0a8::/32
|6to4 bogon (192.168.0.0/16)
|2002:c612::/31
|6to4 bogon (198.18.0.0/15)
|2002:c633:6400::/40
|6to4 bogon (198.51.100.0/24)
|2002:cb00:7100::/40
|6to4 bogon (203.0.113.0/24)
|2002:e000::/20
|6to4 bogon (224.0.0.0/4)
|2002:f000::/20
|6to4 bogon (240.0.0.0/4)
|2002:ffff:ffff::/48
|6to4 bogon (255.255.255.255/32)
|2001::/40
|Teredo bogon (0.0.0.0/8)
|2001:0:a00::/40
|Teredo bogon (10.0.0.0/8)
|2001:0:7f00::/40
|Teredo bogon (127.0.0.0/8)
|2001:0:a9fe::/48
|Teredo bogon (169.254.0.0/16)
|2001:0:ac10::/44
|Teredo bogon (172.16.0.0/12)
|2001:0:c000::/56
|Teredo bogon (192.0.0.0/24)
|2001:0:c000:200::/56
|Teredo bogon (192.0.2.0/24)
|2001:0:c0a8::/48
|Teredo bogon (192.168.0.0/16)
|2001:0:c612::/47
|Teredo bogon (198.18.0.0/15)
|2001:0:c633:6400::/56
|Teredo bogon (198.51.100.0/24)
|2001:0:cb00:7100::/56
|Teredo bogon (203.0.113.0/24)
|2001:0:e000::/36
|Teredo bogon (224.0.0.0/4)
|2001:0:f000::/36
|Teredo bogon (240.0.0.0/4)
|2001:0:ffff:ffff::/64
|Teredo bogon (255.255.255.255/32)