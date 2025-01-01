What Is a Dynamic IP Address?

Dynamic IP

Overview of Dynamic IPs

A dynamic IP address is an IP address that can change over time. Unlike static IP addresses, which are fixed and remain the same, dynamic IPs are reassigned periodically, depending on the network configuration and the availability of IP addresses.

What’s Important About Dynamic IPs

Dynamic IPs offer flexibility and cost-efficiency, allowing ISPs to manage a limited number of IP addresses across many users. Their regular changes, however, have an impact on associated geolocation information.

How IPinfo Handles Dynamic IPs

Because dynamic IP addresses change, they affect geolocation and other data affiliated with those addresses. IPinfo refreshes its data every 24 hours in order to ensure the most up-to-date, accurate information is available to users.

