What Is IANA (Internet Assigned Numbers Authority)?

IANA

Overview of IANA (Internet Assigned Numbers Authority)

The Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA) is a key organization responsible for coordinating global IP address allocation (together with Regional Internet Registries), managing the DNS (Domain Name System) root zone, and managing IP numbering systems.

What’s Important About IANA

IANA’s work is critical for ensuring the stable operation of the global internet. By allocating and assigning unique identifiers like IP addresses and ASNs, IANA prevents address conflicts and ensures that networks can communicate with one another reliably.

How We Use IANA Data at IPinfo

With IPinfo data, you can access detailed data on IP address ranges allocated by IANA and regional registries (RIRs), helping to identify the organization and region associated with specific IPs.

Links to Related Documentation and Tooling

Additional Resources