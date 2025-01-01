What Is a Regional Internet Registry (RIR)?

A Regional Internet Registry (RIR) is a non-profit organization that is responsible for managing internet number resources allocation, which includes IP addresses and ASNs. These organizations allocate blocks of IP addresses to Internet Service Providers (ISPs), data centers, and large organizations, while also maintaining a registry of these IP addresses. There are five key RIRs around the world, each serving a distinct region: ARIN (North America), RIPE NCC (Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia), APNIC (Asia-Pacific), LACNIC (Latin America and the Caribbean), and AFRINIC (Africa). These organizations are directly managed by the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA), which oversees global IP address space.

What's Important About Regional Internet Registries

The main task of an RIR is to ensure the fair and efficient distribution of IP address space to prevent shortages and conflicts and support the ongoing growth of the internet. The data maintained by RIRs is valuable for tracking and identifying malicious activities.

