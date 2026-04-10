Abuse Contact API Copy Page

Offered as a customized API service, available only to enterprise customers.

The IPinfo Abuse Contact API returns contact information, typically of the network administrator, that can be used to report IP addresses engaged in fraudulent or malicious activity. It's offered as a Custom API, where customers select the specific API services and request quota that match their needs. You can access IPinfo Abuse Contact data as a downloadable dataset as well: Abuse Contact Database Downloads

Quick Reference

API Schema JSON Copy { "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "title" : "IPinfo Abuse Contact API Response" , "description" : "Schema for IPinfo Abuse Contact API response" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "address" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The organizational address of the abuse contact." , "example" : "US, CA, Mountain View, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, 94043" } , "country" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the abuse contact." , "example" : "US" } , "email" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The organizational email address of the abuse contact." , "example" : "network-abuse@google.com" } , "name" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The name of the abuse contact." , "example" : "Abuse" } , "network" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The IP network (CIDR notation) that this abuse contact is registered for." , "example" : "8.8.8.0/24" } , "phone" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The organizational phone number of the abuse contact." , "example" : "+1-650-253-0000" } } }

Field Type Description Example address string The organizational address of the abuse contact. US, CA, Mountain View, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, 94043 country string The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the abuse contact. US email string The organizational email address of the abuse contact. network-abuse@google.com name string The name of the abuse contact. Abuse network string The IP network (CIDR notation) that this abuse contact is registered for. 8.8.8.0/24 phone string The organizational phone number of the abuse contact. +1-650-253-0000

Lookup IP addresses

Bash Copy curl https://ipinfo.io/1.1.1.1/abuse?token= $TOKEN

JSON Copy { "address" : "PO Box 3646, South Brisbane, QLD 4101, Australia" , "country" : "AU" , "email" : "abuse@apnic.net" , "name" : "APNIC RESEARCH" , "network" : "1.1.1.0/24" , "phone" : "+61-7-3858-3188" }

If you are using an IPv6 connection, please use the v6.ipinfo.io endpoint.