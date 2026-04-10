Abuse Contact API
Offered as a customized API service, available only to enterprise customers.
The IPinfo Abuse Contact API returns contact information, typically of the network administrator, that can be used to report IP addresses engaged in fraudulent or malicious activity. It's offered as a Custom API, where customers select the specific API services and request quota that match their needs. You can access IPinfo Abuse Contact data as a downloadable dataset as well: Abuse Contact Database Downloads
Quick Reference
API Schema
JSON
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Abuse Contact API Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Abuse Contact API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"address": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The organizational address of the abuse contact.",
"example": "US, CA, Mountain View, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, 94043"
},
"country": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the abuse contact.",
"example": "US"
},
"email": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The organizational email address of the abuse contact.",
"example": "network-abuse@google.com"
},
"name": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The name of the abuse contact.",
"example": "Abuse"
},
"network": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The IP network (CIDR notation) that this abuse contact is registered for.",
"example": "8.8.8.0/24"
},
"phone": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The organizational phone number of the abuse contact.",
"example": "+1-650-253-0000"
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
address
|string
|The organizational address of the abuse contact.
US, CA, Mountain View, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, 94043
country
|string
|The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the abuse contact.
US
email
|string
|The organizational email address of the abuse contact.
network-abuse@google.com
name
|string
|The name of the abuse contact.
Abuse
network
|string
|The IP network (CIDR notation) that this abuse contact is registered for.
8.8.8.0/24
phone
|string
|The organizational phone number of the abuse contact.
+1-650-253-0000
Lookup IP addresses
Bash
curl https://ipinfo.io/1.1.1.1/abuse?token=$TOKEN
JSON
{
"address": "PO Box 3646, South Brisbane, QLD 4101, Australia",
"country": "AU",
"email": "abuse@apnic.net",
"name": "APNIC RESEARCH",
"network": "1.1.1.0/24",
"phone": "+61-7-3858-3188"
}
If you are using an IPv6 connection, please use the v6.ipinfo.io endpoint.
Related Resources
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