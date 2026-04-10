IP to Company API Copy Page

Offered as a customized API service, available only to enterprise customers.

The IPinfo IP to Company API identifies the organization behind an IP address, including the company name, business type, and domain. This information is sourced from various publicly available datasets. It's offered as a Custom API, where customers select the specific API services and request quota that match their needs.

Quick Reference

API Schema JSON Copy { "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "title" : "IPinfo IP to Company API Response" , "description" : "Schema for IPinfo IP to Company API response" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The name of the organization that owns or operates the IP address." , "example" : "Google LLC" } , "domain" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The official domain name of the organization." , "example" : "google.com" } , "type" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The type of organization that owns or operates the IP address." , "example" : "business" , "enum" : [ "isp" , "business" , "education" , "hosting" , "government" ] } } }

Field Type Description Example name string The name of the organization that owns or operates the IP address. Google LLC domain string The official domain name of the organization. google.com type string The type of organization. One of: isp , business , education , hosting , government . business

Lookup IP addresses

Bash Copy curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8/company?token= $TOKEN

JSON Copy { "name" : "Google LLC" , "domain" : "google.com" , "type" : "business" }

Note: The ability to identify a company depends on its size and how it manages its network. For example, if a startup operates from a shared office network (e.g. a WeWork location), we may not be able to identify the startup directly, since it uses the building's shared network — but we would still be able to identify that the traffic originates from that shared network operator.

If you are using an IPv6 connection, please use the v6.ipinfo.io endpoint.