IP Geolocation API Copy Page

Offered as a customized API service, available only to enterprise customers.

The IPinfo IP Geolocation API returns the city, region, country, coordinates, timezone, and postal code associated with an IP address. It's offered as a Custom API, where customers select the specific API services and request quota that match their needs.

Geolocation data is available through self-serve options directly as well.

Self-Serve Tier Coverage IPinfo Lite (Free) Country and continent only IPinfo Core Full geolocation information IPinfo Plus / IPinfo Max Full geolocation plus accuracy metadata

If you're not an existing Custom API user, we recommend starting with one of our self-serve API tiers above — no enterprise contract required.

Quick Reference

API Schema JSON Copy { "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "title" : "IPinfo Custom API - Geolocation API Response" , "description" : "Schema for IPinfo Custom API - IP Geolocation API response" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "ip" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The IP address being looked up." , "example" : "37.67.193.154" } , "city" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The city where the IP address is located." , "example" : "Paris" } , "region" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The region or state where the IP address is located." , "example" : "Île-de-France" } , "country" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address." , "example" : "FR" } , "loc" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The latitude and longitude coordinates of the IP address location, formatted as a comma-separated string." , "example" : "48.8534,2.3488" } , "postal" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location." , "example" : "75000" } , "timezone" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database." , "example" : "Europe/Paris" } , "org" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The ASN and organization name associated with the IP address." , "example" : "AS15557 Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR SA" } } }

Field Type Description Example ip string The IP address being looked up. 37.67.193.154 city string The city where the IP address is located. Paris region string The region or state where the IP address is located. Île-de-France country string The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address. FR loc string The latitude and longitude coordinates of the IP address location, formatted as a comma-separated string. 48.8534,2.3488 postal string The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location. 75000 timezone string The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database. Europe/Paris org string The ASN and organization name associated with the IP address. AS15557 Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR SA

Unlike the Core/Plus/Max API tiers, the Custom API does not nest these fields under a geo object — they're returned at the top level of the response, alongside whichever other Custom API services (ASN, Company, Privacy, Abuse, Domains) your contract includes.

Lookup IP addresses

Full Response Specific Fields Bash Copy curl https://ipinfo.io/37.67.193.154?token= $TOKEN curl https://ipinfo.io/me?token= $TOKEN JSON Copy { "ip" : "37.67.193.154" , "hostname" : "example.fr" , "city" : "Paris" , "region" : "Île-de-France" , "country" : "FR" , "loc" : "48.8534,2.3488" , "org" : "AS15557 Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR SA" , "postal" : "75000" , "timezone" : "Europe/Paris" } The response above shows only the geolocation-relevant fields. Depending on the services included in your Custom API contract, the same response may also include asn , company , privacy , abuse , and domains objects — see Custom API for the full list.

If you are using an IPv6 connection, please use the v6.ipinfo.io endpoint.