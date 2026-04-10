IP Geolocation API
Offered as a customized API service, available only to enterprise customers.
The IPinfo IP Geolocation API returns the city, region, country, coordinates, timezone, and postal code associated with an IP address. It's offered as a Custom API, where customers select the specific API services and request quota that match their needs.
Geolocation data is available through self-serve options directly as well.
|Self-Serve Tier
|Coverage
|IPinfo Lite (Free)
|Country and continent only
|IPinfo Core
|Full geolocation information
|IPinfo Plus / IPinfo Max
|Full geolocation plus accuracy metadata
If you're not an existing Custom API user, we recommend starting with one of our self-serve API tiers above — no enterprise contract required.
Quick Reference
API Schema
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Custom API - Geolocation API Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Custom API - IP Geolocation API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"ip": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The IP address being looked up.",
"example": "37.67.193.154"
},
"city": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The city where the IP address is located.",
"example": "Paris"
},
"region": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The region or state where the IP address is located.",
"example": "Île-de-France"
},
"country": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.",
"example": "FR"
},
"loc": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The latitude and longitude coordinates of the IP address location, formatted as a comma-separated string.",
"example": "48.8534,2.3488"
},
"postal": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.",
"example": "75000"
},
"timezone": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.",
"example": "Europe/Paris"
},
"org": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The ASN and organization name associated with the IP address.",
"example": "AS15557 Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR SA"
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
ip
|string
|The IP address being looked up.
37.67.193.154
city
|string
|The city where the IP address is located.
Paris
region
|string
|The region or state where the IP address is located.
Île-de-France
country
|string
|The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the IP address.
FR
loc
|string
|The latitude and longitude coordinates of the IP address location, formatted as a comma-separated string.
48.8534,2.3488
postal
|string
|The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.
75000
timezone
|string
|The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.
Europe/Paris
org
|string
|The ASN and organization name associated with the IP address.
AS15557 Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR SA
Unlike the Core/Plus/Max API tiers, the Custom API does not nest these fields under a
geo object — they're returned at the top level of the response, alongside whichever other Custom API services (ASN, Company, Privacy, Abuse, Domains) your contract includes.
Lookup IP addresses
curl https://ipinfo.io/37.67.193.154?token=$TOKEN
curl https://ipinfo.io/me?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "37.67.193.154",
"hostname": "example.fr",
"city": "Paris",
"region": "Île-de-France",
"country": "FR",
"loc": "48.8534,2.3488",
"org": "AS15557 Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR SA",
"postal": "75000",
"timezone": "Europe/Paris"
}
The response above shows only the geolocation-relevant fields. Depending on the services included in your Custom API contract, the same response may also include
asn,
company,
privacy,
abuse, and
domains objects — see Custom API for the full list.
If you are using an IPv6 connection, please use the v6.ipinfo.io endpoint.