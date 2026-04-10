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Custom API

The Custom APIs are offered as a customized API service, available only to enterprise customers, where you select specific API services and a request quota tailored to your needs. Rather than a fixed package like our self-serve tiers, it lets you build a custom API response by combining the services you require.

Custom APISelf-Serve AlternativeDescription
IP GeolocationIPinfo CoreIncludes full geolocation information
IPinfo Plus / IPinfo MaxIncludes full geolocation plus additional accuracy metadata
IP to ASNIPinfo CoreIncludes full ASN information
IPinfo Plus / IPinfo MaxIncludes full ASN plus last change information
Privacy Detection APIIPinfo CoreIncludes privacy/anonymous IP data via IP connection type data
IPinfo PlusIncludes full privacy data
IPinfo MaxIncludes full privacy data and residential proxy data
IP to Residential ProxyIPinfo MaxIncludes full privacy data and residential proxy data
Carrier Detection (Mobile IP Data) APIIPinfo CoreIncludes carrier flag via IP connection type field
IPinfo Plus / IPinfo MaxIncludes full carrier information

The following services are available as a custom API only through an enterprise contract, with no self-serve alternative:

Note: The Custom API does not automatically include all of the services listed above. You choose only the services and request quota that match your needs.

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