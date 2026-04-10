Custom API
The Custom APIs are offered as a customized API service, available only to enterprise customers, where you select specific API services and a request quota tailored to your needs. Rather than a fixed package like our self-serve tiers, it lets you build a custom API response by combining the services you require.
|Custom API
|Self-Serve Alternative
|Description
|IP Geolocation
|IPinfo Core
|Includes full geolocation information
|IPinfo Plus / IPinfo Max
|Includes full geolocation plus additional accuracy metadata
|IP to ASN
|IPinfo Core
|Includes full ASN information
|IPinfo Plus / IPinfo Max
|Includes full ASN plus last change information
|Privacy Detection API
|IPinfo Core
|Includes privacy/anonymous IP data via IP connection type data
|IPinfo Plus
|Includes full privacy data
|IPinfo Max
|Includes full privacy data and residential proxy data
|IP to Residential Proxy
|IPinfo Max
|Includes full privacy data and residential proxy data
|Carrier Detection (Mobile IP Data) API
|IPinfo Core
|Includes carrier flag via IP connection type field
|IPinfo Plus / IPinfo Max
|Includes full carrier information
The following services are available as a custom API only through an enterprise contract, with no self-serve alternative:
- ASN API
- IP to Company
- Extended Privacy Detection API
- Abuse Contact API
- IP WHOIS
- IP Ranges
- Hosted Domains API
Note: The Custom API does not automatically include all of the services listed above. You choose only the services and request quota that match your needs.
Was this page helpful?