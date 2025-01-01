The data we deliver via our API, and much more, is able to be purchased as a direct download. These sets of data come in any format of your choice (e.g., CSV, JSON, MMDB) and can contain any of the fields that your use case requires. We are able to automatically update these fields at a custom frequency (e.g., daily, weekly, monthly), accessible by a secure URL endpoint which will be made available specifically for you.

Pricing for access to this data starts at $1000 per month, and adjustments to this price are based on the fields that you require and the frequency at which you require the data to be updated. To receive a quote on what your custom data requirements will cost, please use the form at the bottom of this page to contact our sales team.

We are currently offering direct downloads for our RWHOIS, RIR WHOIS, and hosting and domains data sets.

RWHOIS Data

Our RWHOIS data is created from full WHOIS record sets of around 400 WHOIS servers updated on a regular basis. We parse the responses and combine the company, organization, and network records into a single data entry for servers that provide them separately.

Here are the fields that we can provide:

range IP address range/netblock (usually CIDR, occasionally start-end) id Raw netblock identifier from WHOIS name Name of netblock descr Description host RWHOIS host details country Two-letter ISO code of administrative contact email Email address of RWHOIS response (if available) abuse Abuse contact details (if available) domain Domain name (from WHOIS entry or inferred) country County (if available) city City (if available) street Street (if available) postal Postal/ZIP code (if available) updated Last updated date (taken from WHOIS entry)

Additional data that we can offer includes geolocation of the address data in the RWHOIS record, which we match against our location database. We can also match the IP ranges against any of our ASN data and include these fields.

RIR WHOIS Data

Our RIR WHOIS data is created by parsing IP WHOIS data from the regional Internet registries. The fields in this data are based on normalized data from the different RIRs, but we also include additional fields that we infer based on calculations using our own data.

Here are the fields that we can provide:

range IP address range/netblock (usually CIDR, occasionally start-end) id Raw netblock identifier from WHOIS name Name of netblock country Two-letter ISO code of administrative contact status Range assignment type (see RIPE’s documentation for details) tech ID for technical contact of WHOIS record maintainer ID for contact authorized to update WHOIS record for netblock admin ID for administrative contact of netblock whois_domain Domain name (from WHOIS entry) source RIR associated with record (RIPE, ARIN, etc.) updated Last updated date (from WHOIS entry) geoloc Latitude/longitude coordinates indicating where users of network are located org ID or name of organization responsible for netblock org_address Address of the associated organization rdns_domain Domain associated with IP range (only available if a majority of IPs within range share a common reverse DNS domain) inferred_domain Domain associated with netblock (based on our data sets) asn Autonomous system number for organization that routes traffic for IP (based on BGP routing data) as_name Name of AS (based on our data sets and data processing) as_domain Domain of AS (based on our data sets and data processing) asn_type ISP, business, or hosting (based on around 20 different features and our custom training set)

You can supplement our data with the RIR’s own documentation:

Hosting and Domain Data

Our hosting and domain data is created by collecting DNS results and scraping websites for every registered domain name on a regular basis. We can provide raw access to this data or organize it as a summary, such as how many (or which) domains are hosted on a certain IP address or ASN. We can also offer reports such as new domains by IP or ASN.

Here are the fields that we can provide:

domain Domain name title Title of index page that is hosted on domain description Description from index page that is hosted on domain ip IP address of domain name based on DNS resolution country Country where domain is registered asn Autonomous system number for organization that routes traffic for IP (based on BGP routing data) server Server software that is being used by domain encoding Character encoding system for domain backlinks_count Number of backlinks associated to domain name backlinks_domains List of domains that provide backlinks to domain redirect_count Number of redirects to domain redirect_domains List of domains that redirect to domain

If you are interested in any of our downloadable data sets, click here to contact us and our sales team will be happy to get in touch with you regarding additional details.