The data we deliver via our API, and much more, is able to be purchased as a direct download. These sets of data come in any format of your choice (e.g., CSV, JSON, MMDB) and can contain any of the fields that your use case requires. We are able to automatically update these fields at a custom frequency (e.g., daily, weekly, monthly), accessible by a secure URL endpoint which will be made available specifically for you.

Pricing for access to this data starts at $1000 per month, and adjustments to this price are based on the fields that you require and the frequency at which you require the data to be updated. To receive a quote on what your custom data requirements will cost, please use the form at the bottom of this page to contact our sales team.

We are currently offering direct downloads for our RWHOIS, RIR WHOIS, and hosting and domains data sets.

RWHOIS Data

Our RWHOIS data is created from full WHOIS record sets of around 400 WHOIS servers updated on a regular basis. We parse the responses and combine the company, organization, and network records into a single data entry for servers that provide them separately.

Here are the fields that we can provide:

rangeIP address range/netblock (usually CIDR, occasionally start-end)
idRaw netblock identifier from WHOIS
nameName of netblock
descrDescription
hostRWHOIS host details
countryTwo-letter ISO code of administrative contact
emailEmail address of RWHOIS response (if available)
abuseAbuse contact details (if available)
domainDomain name (from WHOIS entry or inferred)
countryCounty (if available)
cityCity (if available)
streetStreet (if available)
postalPostal/ZIP code (if available)
updatedLast updated date (taken from WHOIS entry)

Additional data that we can offer includes geolocation of the address data in the RWHOIS record, which we match against our location database. We can also match the IP ranges against any of our ASN data and include these fields.

RIR WHOIS Data

Our RIR WHOIS data is created by parsing IP WHOIS data from the regional Internet registries. The fields in this data are based on normalized data from the different RIRs, but we also include additional fields that we infer based on calculations using our own data.

Here are the fields that we can provide:

rangeIP address range/netblock (usually CIDR, occasionally start-end)
idRaw netblock identifier from WHOIS
nameName of netblock
countryTwo-letter ISO code of administrative contact
statusRange assignment type (see RIPE’s documentation for details)
techID for technical contact of WHOIS record
maintainerID for contact authorized to update WHOIS record for netblock
adminID for administrative contact of netblock
whois_domainDomain name (from WHOIS entry)
sourceRIR associated with record (RIPE, ARIN, etc.)
updatedLast updated date (from WHOIS entry)
geolocLatitude/longitude coordinates indicating where users of network are located
orgID or name of organization responsible for netblock
org_addressAddress of the associated organization
rdns_domainDomain associated with IP range (only available if a majority of IPs within range share a common reverse DNS domain)
inferred_domainDomain associated with netblock (based on our data sets)
asnAutonomous system number for organization that routes traffic for IP (based on BGP routing data)
as_nameName of AS (based on our data sets and data processing)
as_domainDomain of AS (based on our data sets and data processing)
asn_typeISP, business, or hosting (based on around 20 different features and our custom training set)

You can supplement our data with the RIR’s own documentation:

Hosting and Domain Data

Our hosting and domain data is created by collecting DNS results and scraping websites for every registered domain name on a regular basis. We can provide raw access to this data or organize it as a summary, such as how many (or which) domains are hosted on a certain IP address or ASN. We can also offer reports such as new domains by IP or ASN.

Here are the fields that we can provide:

domainDomain name
titleTitle of index page that is hosted on domain
descriptionDescription from index page that is hosted on domain
ipIP address of domain name based on DNS resolution
countryCountry where domain is registered
asnAutonomous system number for organization that routes traffic for IP (based on BGP routing data)
serverServer software that is being used by domain
encodingCharacter encoding system for domain
backlinks_countNumber of backlinks associated to domain name
backlinks_domainsList of domains that provide backlinks to domain
redirect_countNumber of redirects to domain
redirect_domainsList of domains that redirect to domain

If you are interested in any of our downloadable data sets, click here to contact us and our sales team will be happy to get in touch with you regarding additional details.