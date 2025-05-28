Introducing IPinfo Core: 5 New Boolean Flags for IP Context

Today we’re launching IPinfo Core, city-level precision IP data with essential privacy context. IPinfo Core adds 5 boolean flags to our city-level geolocation and ASN data: is_anonymous, is_mobile, is_hosting, is_satellite, and is_anycast. These flags reveal the context behind every IP address, helping you understand what the location data actually represents.

Whether you’re building personalized experiences, refining analytics, enforcing compliance, or managing risk, IPinfo Core transforms raw IPs into contextualized data that drives decision-making. Available via API, database download, and Snowflake Marketplace and starting at $49/month — half our previous entry-level pricing.

This is the most context-rich version of our entry-level offering yet, with 16 IP attributes in one product, purpose-built to help you spot the red flags in your traffic and trust the signals that matter.

What’s Included in IPinfo Core?

An IP showing Manchester, UK might be a VPN endpoint. A San Jose IP could be shared across an entire mobile carrier network. Our geolocation is accurate — but you need to know what type of IP you're dealing with to make the right calls.

This Manchester IP? It's actually a VPN endpoint (is_anonymous: true).

IPinfo Core helps you make informed decisions based on what's actually behind an IP address, with features that include:

Precise Geolocation

IPinfo Core delivers precise city-level detail for accurate location-based decisions. All IPinfo products use the same accurate, reliable IP data. Our proprietary Probe Network , a global infrastructure of more than 900 active measurement servers in 200 countries and 400 cities, serves as our data accuracy source of truth.

Essential Privacy Verification

is_anonymous instantly identifies VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, and relays, identifying potentially misleading location data.

Connection Context

Boolean flags for specialized networks note whether an IP address is associated with mobile, satellite, hosting or anycast, to appropriately handle different traffic sources.

Comprehensive ASN Data

Network ownership and category allow for better traffic routing, compliance, or enrichment.

Flexible Ingestion

IPinfo Core is available in three formats: