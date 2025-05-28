Introducing IPinfo Core: 5 New Boolean Flags for IP Context

Today we’re launching IPinfo Core, city-level precision IP data with essential privacy context. IPinfo Core adds 5 boolean flags to our city-level geolocation and ASN data: is_anonymous, is_mobile, is_hosting, is_satellite, and is_anycast. These flags reveal the context behind every IP address, helping you understand what the location data actually represents.
Whether you’re building personalized experiences, refining analytics, enforcing compliance, or managing risk, IPinfo Core transforms raw IPs into contextualized data that drives decision-making. Available via API, database download, and Snowflake Marketplace and starting at $49/month — half our previous entry-level pricing.
This is the most context-rich version of our entry-level offering yet, with 16 IP attributes in one product, purpose-built to help you spot the red flags in your traffic and trust the signals that matter.
An IP showing Manchester, UK might be a VPN endpoint. A San Jose IP could be shared across an entire mobile carrier network. Our geolocation is accurate — but you need to know what type of IP you're dealing with to make the right calls.
IPinfo Core helps you make informed decisions based on what's actually behind an IP address, with features that include:
IPinfo Core delivers precise city-level detail for accurate location-based decisions. All IPinfo products use the same accurate, reliable IP data. Our proprietary Probe Network, a global infrastructure of more than 900 active measurement servers in 200 countries and 400 cities, serves as our data accuracy source of truth.
is_anonymous instantly identifies VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, and relays, identifying potentially misleading location data.
Boolean flags for specialized networks note whether an IP address is associated with mobile, satellite, hosting or anycast, to appropriately handle different traffic sources.
Network ownership and category allow for better traffic routing, compliance, or enrichment.
IPinfo Core is available in three formats:
Our city‑level IP geolocation data and privacy verification give another level of context.
Here are some of the ways you can employ IPinfo Core data to work for you:
Combine city match/mismatch logic with is_anonymous, hosting, mobile, satellite, and anycast flags to identify risky logins, card payments, or sign-ups — and step up verification only when necessary.
Improve campaign accuracy by filtering out misleading data. Core's is_hosting and is_anycast flags help you exclude bot traffic and CDN endpoints from analytics, ensuring you're measuring real user engagement by location.
Use quick checks for is_anonymous or hosting to ensure you block or allow streams, downloads, or licensed features only where rights permit.
Route traffic intelligently based on connection type. Detect satellite connections (is_satellite: true) and route them to latency-tolerant servers. Identify mobile users for optimized content delivery.
Detect mobile carrier traffic with is_mobile: true to automatically serve optimized images, simplified checkout flows, and location-approximate services for users on cellular networks.
Deliver location-specific content with confidence. Core's city-level data enables automatic language, currency, and pricing — while is_anonymous helps you detect users masking their real location to access different regional pricing.
Starting at $49/month for 150k requests: half our previous entry-level pricing. Access privacy detection, mobile, and other context flags previously available only in our higher tiers.
Flexible Monthly Tiers:
Simple Overages:
Example: Use 155k requests? Pay your $49 base + $2.70 for the extra 5k requests. Use just 1 request over your tier? Pay only $0.01 extra.
Available Everywhere: Same data via API, database download, or Snowflake Marketplace
IPinfo Core transforms raw IP addresses into actionable intelligence with city-level precision and 5 new context flags. Know exactly what type of IP you're dealing with — whether it's a VPN, mobile carrier, hosting, anycast, or satellite connection.
Ready to see IPinfo Core in action? Start with the API for real-time lookups or download the database for local processing.
As the product marketing manager, Fernanda helps customers better understand how IPinfo products can serve their needs.